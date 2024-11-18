Ten restaurants around Ireland worth travelling to for an unique experience

Aniar chef and owner JP McMahon. Photograph: Joe O'Shaughnessy

Aniar

53 Dominick Street Lower, Galway; 091-535947; aniarrestaurant.ie

Aniar is so much more than a Michelin-starred restaurant. After all, owner JP McMahon is truly dedicated to Irish food. Following 13 years in business, Aniar recently underwent a refit in conjunction with Marmar Architects, and the result is an interior that guides the diner through the 24-course tasting menu experience, all the time subtly mirroring the landscape of the west of Ireland. Joanne Cronin

Bramley, Sam and Emily Moody’s fine-dining restuarant in Abbeyleix

Bramley

10 Main Street, Abbeyleix, Co Laois; 057-8757749, bramleyabbeyleix.com

Sam and Emily Moody’s fine-dining spot in Abbeyleix focuses on local, seasonal ingredients and precise cooking, drawing on Sam’s pedigree (Ballyfin, Bath Priory). The lunch menu and midweek “Supper at Six” offer great value but dinner is where the kitchen shines, with a la carte and tasting menus (€75) using vegetables from their walled garden. Highlights include honey-glazed quail with leek emulsion and organic slow roast duck. CH

The George V diningroom at Ashford Castle

George V

Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo; 094-9546003, ashfordcastle.com

Change is in the air at Ashford Castle. The stately, dark wood panelling of the George V diningroom is now home to executive head chef Liam Finnegan, who works closely with the estate’s newly planted kitchen garden and local suppliers to bring a modern touch to the classics-inspired menu. The wine cellar is famously richly stocked, and has an extensive list of wines by the glass. JC

Robbie and Sophie McCauley, Homestead Cottage, Doolin. Photograph: Brian Arthur

Homestead Cottage

Luogh North, Doolin, Co Clare; 065-6794133, homesteadcottagedoolin.com

In a restored 200-year-old cottage, Michelin-starred chef Robbie McCauley crafts precise, seasonal dishes, using produce from his own organic garden and ducks he raises himself. With his wife Sophie running the front of house, the experience is both personal and polished. Dishes such as fallow deer with fermented red cabbage or Liscannor Bay crab with garden kohlrabi show the kitchen’s sensitivity to seasonality on the eight-course tasting menu (€109). From November a seven-course afternoon menu (€70), running from 2pm-6pm, adds another option. CH

Liath, a tiny fine-dining powerhouse. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Liath

Blackrock Market, Blackrock, Co Dublin; 01-2123676, liathrestaurant.com

Owner Damien Grey recently announced on Instagram that Liath is looking for a new home. But fear not – for the time being the Blackrock Market continues to host this tiny fine-dining powerhouse. Liath has a philosophy that espouses exploration of the senses, so the diner is drawn inward over the course of the meal into the imagination of Grey and head chef, Jozef Radacovsky. JC

A trio of starters at MacNean House in Blacklion. Photograph: Paul Sherwood

MacNean House and Restaurant

Main Street, Blacklion, Co Cavan; 071-9853022, nevenmaguire.com

Despite being possibly the busiest man in Irish cooking, with television shows, demonstrations and cookware ranges, Neven Maguire’s MacNean House and Restaurant remains one of the most popular destinations in Ireland for a special meal. Often booked out months in advance, the generous hospitality and even more generous cooking from head chef Carmel McGirr feels very special indeed. JC

Elaine Fleming and chef Rob Krawczyk, owners of Restaurant Chestnut. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Restaurant Chestnut

The Chestnut Tree, Staball Hill, Ballydehob, Co Cork; 028-25766, restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

Rob Krawczyk’s Michelin-starred tasting menu is all about restraint, showcasing local ingredients with skill. His home-made charcuterie and organic produce from Lisheen Greens flow through the courses. The four-course menu (€70) offers a taste of his craft, while the Signature Tasting (€149) includes wild halibut with Roaring Water Bay mussels. Upstairs, it’s more laid-back with “Small Plates, Nibbles & Snacks.” Closes through January. CH

Chef-patron Vincent Crepel in the kitchen at Terre, Castlemartyr Resort. Photographs: Barry Murphy

Terre

Castlemartyr Resort, Castlemartyr, Co Cork; 021-4219053, terre.ie

Dining at Terre is a spectacle from the moment you set foot inside, and it’s not just the open kitchen where French chef Vincent Crepel overseas the dramatically lit pass. It’s the quality of produce and the precision of cooking that makes this two-Michelin-starred restaurant so special. Age-old French cooking methods are coupled with a strong Asian influence on the €250, 11-course tasting menu, with dishes such as hamachi with home-made kosho and Ballycotton lobster with whey sauce. CH

The Oak Room

Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick; 061-605200, adaremanor.com

The lavish Oak Room delivers all the grandeur that one would expect at one of Ireland’s finest hotels. Service is impeccable, allowing the spotlight to shine on chef Mike Tweedie’s elegant and polished cooking. Since taking over in 2017, Tweedie has truly settled in, finding his way unerringly to the best Irish produce including Doonbeg lobster, Dooncastle oysters and meat from Higgin’s butchers. JC

The Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle in Connemara

The Owenmore Restaurant at Ballynahinch Castle

Chef Danni Barry works magic with the freshest seasonal ingredients, crafting visually stunning plates with a light, refined touch. The four-course table d’hote menu (€90) highlights this simplicity: cured scallops with cucumber and nasturtiums, perfectly cooked halibut with morels, and wild venison with garden beets. The Library, which was recently redecorated, now has a conservatory and terrace, and is perfect for a pre-dinner cocktail. CH