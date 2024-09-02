Chophouse in Ballsbridge latest restaurant to close: ‘We have tried everything’

The Chophouse Bar & Restaurant in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, has said it is closing after 15 years of service.

In a statement on posted on Instagram and its website, the restaurant’s owners Kevin Arundel and Jillian Mulcahy said “the rising costs made it impossible to keep our doors open”.

“It is with immense sadness that today we announce the closure of our much loved restaurant in Ballsbridge, after 15 years. We pay tribute to our amazing team who have been so loyal and provided amazing service to every customer that dined with us.

We will miss our gorgeous customers, many who became close friends over the years.

Great times were had, weddings, births, romances, business deals, family celebrations, rugby wins and losses, concerts and much more.

We have tried everything to keep our business going but the constant rising costs have finally made it impossible to keep our doors open!

To EVERYONE over the 15 years – THANK YOU!”

The owners said their Chophouse branch in Sandymount, Dublin 4, which they opened last year, will continue to trade.

The Ballsbridge outlet, which was well known to patrons of the nearby Aviva stadium, was once described by the late Anthony Bourdain as providing “the best f**king meal I’ve ever eaten in Dublin”.

Earlier this year, a rental dispute between the restaurant and its landlord, the IRFU, came before the Residential Tenancies Board, which found arrears of €12,000 were due. The board ordered Arundel and Mulcahy to pay the rent in equal instalments of €4,000 over three months.

