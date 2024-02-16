Tadka House, Rathmines takeaway review: tasty food, great portions and they are not afraid of chilli

The laal maas was described as extra spicy, and they are not afraid of chilli heat here. Photograph: iStock

Tadka House      Address : 146 Rathmines Rd Lower, Rathmines, Dublin, D06 KR96 Telephone : 01 496 7640 Cuisine : Indian Website : https://www.tadkahouse.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Inderjit Singh and Rajan Chandi opened their first Indian restaurant, Tadka House, in Rathmines, Dublin, in 2014 and followed it with a second branch in Blanchardstown. The intention is to include at least one dish from each part of India on their menu, so you’ll get dishes from Kashmir in the northernmost part of the country, to Kerala in the south.

The online takeaway menu includes meal-deal options for one and two people, although they don’t include all of the dishes on the menu. A range of starters includes chicken tikka, fish tikka, prawns, kebabs, bhaji, and samosa; platters of mixed meat and mixed veg come under sharing options, and main course dishes include paneer, lamb, beef and vegetarian options. There are also Indochinese dishes, a dhaba corner, with meat on the bone and a number of signature dishes.

A third outlet, Tadka House Express, is scheduled to open in the Swan Shopping Centre, in Rathmines, as a takeaway and dine-in operation which will feature chaat, wraps, stuffed parathas, thali and weekend breakfast.

What did we order?

Just Eat appeared to be more reasonably priced than Deliveroo. I ordered one of the signature dishes, Jaipuri laal maas, vegetarian Bombay aloo, dal Makhani and pilaf rice.

How was the service?

Our food arrived in good time and piping hot.

Was the food nice?

I ordered the Jaipuri laal maas, described as extra spicy, and they are not afraid of chilli heat here. The lamb comes in sauce made from Mathania mirch dried red chillies, garam masala and a touch of yoghurt. You may want to order raita to go with it. The vegetarian Bombay aloo has potatoes in a delicious sauce made from a mix of spices, including earthy panch phoron. The dal makhani, 24-hour, slow-cooked lentils with red kidney beans spiced with coriander, cumin, red chillies, garam masala and toasted Fenugreek leaves, is also very good.

What about the packaging?

Food was delivered in a paper bag, but all of the containers were plastic rather than cardboard. Not the best from an environmental point of view, but they are handy for freezing if you do not already have a load of them.

What did it cost?

It was €50.80 for dinner for three people: Jaipuri laal maas, €16.95; Bombay aloo, €12.45; dal makhani, €13.95; pilaf rice, €3.95; and delivery €3.50.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily; weekdays, 4pm-11pm and weekends 1pm-11pm. Delivery is available on Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats within 5km radius.

Would I order it again?

Yes, portions are generous, the food is tasty and it is particularly strong on vegetarian dishes.