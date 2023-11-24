A delicious taste of South Indian and Indo Chinese dishes

Hyderabadi Kitchen, 34 Camden Street Upper, Dublin, offers really good Indian food, and the spicing in all the dishes is quite individual. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Hyderabadi Kitchen      Address : 34 Camden Street Upper, Dublin 2, D02 TX06 Telephone : 089 2346813 Cuisine : Indian Website : https://hyderabadikitchen.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

All-day breakfast at Shekar and Sasima Bhutkur’s Hyderabadi Kitchen restaurant on Camden Street is a tempting prospect which is also available as a takeaway. Eleven different types of dosa range from the house full dosa to dosa topped with egg or filled with chicken curry. Biryanis, curries and North Indian street food also feature. Some of the dishes are less familiar and may require a bit of googling, as no descriptor is included. There are no indicators of the spice level in each dish, so this feels like a menu that doesn’t pander to populist tastes.

What did we order?

One house full dosa, lamb curry with two rotis, and a dabeli.

How was the service?

Ordering online is easy and our food arrived hot and in good condition.

Was the food nice?

The dosa is quite thick which ensures it travels well. It is filled with red onions, coriander, carrot, potatoes and paneer, with a hint of rose water.

The accompaniment of lentil and vegetable soup is delicious, with a spicy kick. There is also a peanut chutney.

Hyderabadi offers 11 different types of dosa ranging from the house full dosa to dosa topped with egg or filled with chicken curry. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The bone-in lamb curry also has quite a bit of spicy heat with flavours of cumin, coriander, ginger and garlic. The meat is tender without falling apart, and the roti mops up the sauce nicely. It was not possible to add a side order of rice, this may have been a glitch.

Vada Pav, at Hyderabadi Kitchen. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The dabeli, street food from Gujarat, is a burger bun filled with mashed, spiced potato topped with pomegranate seeds, peanuts and sev, bringing a sweet and sour element with plenty of texture.

What about the packaging?

Our food arrives in a plastic bag. The dosa is in a corrugated clam shell box which can be recycled if clean. Vegware compostable containers are used for soups, sauces come in recyclable plastic, as does the curry which is in a plastic container which is suitable for reuse.

What did it cost?

It cost €43 for dinner for three people: house full dosa, €14; lamb curry with two rotis, €15; and a dabeli, €14.

Where does it deliver?

Open daily, 9am-11pm, delivery is within a 5km radius. Available on Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats. A takeaway will be opening soon in Sandyford.

Hyderabadi Kitchen, 34 Camden Street Upper, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Would I order it again?

Yes, this is really good Indian food, the spicing in all the dishes is quite individual and there are plenty of vegetarian options.