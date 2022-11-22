Feed four people for €10 with Nicole Server-Pawlukojc’s chicken adobo – which tastes even better the next day

Chicken adobo is something every Filipino household knows how to make and most houses will have their own version. I think it’s the perfect introduction to Filipino cooking and I love it because it’s a dish that gets better every time you make it.

Vinegar is a big part of this recipe and an important part of Filipino cooking, it helps preserve food in tropical climates. If you can find sweet cane vinegar give it a try, otherwise you could use regular vinegar and add a tablespoon of sugar.

I like to serve this with garlic fried rice, made using leftover rice or cold rice so it doesn’t get mushy or stick on the pan, but you can also serve it with regular rice. Adding a fried egg on top is a nice touch too.

Bear in mind, adobo will always taste better the next day, so make extra or make it a day in advance for the optimum taste. You can also replace the chicken legs in this recipe with sliced pork belly, it’s just as good and with pork, the leftovers can be transformed into adobo flakes, a favourite of mine, but that’s a recipe for another day!

Recipe: Nicole Server-Pawlukojc’s chicken adobo with garlic rice

Nicole Server-Pawlukojc is chef-proprietor at Arán Bakery & Bistro in Killkenny