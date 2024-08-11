The best wines, beers and cocktails to drink with strawberries

“Strawberries, cherries and an angel’s kiss in spring

My summer wine is really made from all these things”

– Lee Hazelwood

We can now buy strawberries throughout the year, but summer still seems the best time to enjoy them. Dessert doesn’t get much better than a bowl of freshly picked ripe strawberries with a dollop of cream. Simple but delicious. But what to drink with them?

Ideally you need something with a little sweetness and light, refreshing fruits. Add in a little fizz and you have the perfect summer strawberry wine. If you are celebrating, why not go for a pink Champagne or a demi-sec (off-dry) if you can find one. Prosecco is always popular and has enough sweet fruit to work well. Extra dry Prosecco would be ideal on this occasion. Alternatively, you could try an Asti or Moscato d’Asti; Moscato is lighter in alcohol and a little sweeter than Asti.

The other option is a rosé wine, again with a touch of sweetness. A Barefoot or Gallo white zinfandel from California would do nicely, as would a rosé d’Anjou from France.

A strawberry tart or pavlova tends to be sweeter, so you could serve a dessert wine such as Sauternes, a German Auslese, or a sweet Chenin Blanc from the Loire. Strawberries dipped in dark chocolate are delicious, but the extra flavour probably calls for a sweet, fortified wine such as Tawny Port or a Maury, served chilled.

Or you could serve summer cocktails. Keep the strawberry theme going with a strawberry mojito, mimosa or spritzer. A raspberry Bellini is always refreshing. It doesn’t have to be alcoholic. An elderflower cordial with sparkling water, an alcohol-free spritzer or a raspberry kombucha would do nicely too.

If you prefer beer, these days craft brewers frequently offer limited-edition fruit wines during the summer months. You could even try Früli, a Belgian wheat beer with added strawberry juice.