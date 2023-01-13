January bargain wines to fill your glass without emptying your wallet

For those of you not partaking in a dry January, two classic French wines from O’Briens, both offering good value for money if your finances are stretched. The sauvignon is labelled as a Vin de France, but I suspect most if not all of the grapes come from the Loire Valley, giving it a lovely freshness. The red, from sunny Languedoc, in the south of France, will bring warmth and cheer to the dinner table.

Chatelain Desjacques Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Vin de France, €10 (down from €14.94)

A refreshing crisp, dry wine with fresh pear and apple fruits. Perfect on its own, with lighter seafood dishes or goat’s cheese.

John Wilson 1301Chateau De Girard

Château de Girard Cuvée Arthur 2018, Minervois, €12.95 (down from €19.95)

A rich, rounded full-bodied red with ripe dark fruits and a subtle spiciness. Perfect for the cold winter weather. Try it with a beef stew or roast red meats, or hearty Mediterranean vegetarian tray bake.