January bargain wines to fill your glass without emptying your wallet

For those of you not partaking in a dry January, two classic French wines from O’Briens, both offering good value for money if your finances are stretched. The sauvignon is labelled as a Vin de France, but I suspect most if not all of the grapes come from the Loire Valley, giving it a lovely freshness. The red, from sunny Languedoc, in the south of France, will bring warmth and cheer to the dinner table.
Chatelain Desjacques Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Vin de France, €10 (down from €14.94)
A refreshing crisp, dry wine with fresh pear and apple fruits. Perfect on its own, with lighter seafood dishes or goat’s cheese.
Château de Girard Cuvée Arthur 2018, Minervois, €12.95 (down from €19.95)
A rich, rounded full-bodied red with ripe dark fruits and a subtle spiciness. Perfect for the cold winter weather. Try it with a beef stew or roast red meats, or hearty Mediterranean vegetarian tray bake.