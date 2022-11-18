John Wilson: Two star wines from Dunnes Stores that you won’t regret raiding the piggy bank for

Today’s wines, from Dunnes Stores, are a little more expensive than usual, but it will be well worth raiding the piggy bank. Markus Huber is one of the most talented winemakers in Austria. Both of these organic wines are from the family estate in Transiental, one of his country’s lesser-known regions.

The Grüner Veltliner is a stunning wine, and great value at less than €20 – I can think of lots of similar wines selling for €25-30. The Pinot Noir is a little more unusual, a light, refreshing red, but well worth trying out. Hats off to Dunnes Stores for sourcing these great wines. Both are being trialled in 30 stores around Ireland – and both benefit from the supermarket’s 20 per cent discount on all wine this month and next.

Grüner Veltliner Alte Setzen Markus Huber 2021, Transiental, €19.20 after discount

This wine, from the equivalent of a premier-cru vineyard, is bursting with succulent, mouth-watering pear and peach fruits, plus some spicy ginger and a hint of white pepper. There is ample delicious ripe acidity and a long, dry finish. Perfection on its own or with most seafood, chicken and pork dishes.

Pinot Noir Rosenberg 2021, Markus Huber, €14.40 after discount

Very pale, almost rosé-like, with delicate, perfumed rose-petal aromas. The palate is light, soft and gentle, with piquant red-cherry and damson fruits and an intriguing spicy finish. I would try this with lighter fish and chicken dishes or plain nibbles before dinner.