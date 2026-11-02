Erica Drum’s stress-free comfort food recipes: Marry me meatballs with orzo

Is there anything more comforting than a creamy pasta dish when you’re getting bashed by the autumnal weather gods? I think the deeper question is, why? Why is creamy pasta so satisfying? I use orzo in this dish and I love the way the small grains get scooped up in the sauce, inviting it to be eaten with a spoon. And, creepiness aside, who wouldn’t want their dinners to be so good that the diner might hypothetically consider marrying them?

This dish gets a lovely depth of flavour from the Parmesan and sun-dried tomatoes, and a freshness from the spinach and basil. It is a winner dinner in my home and is now on regular rotation. All made in the one pan, it can be completed in less than 40 minutes, with very little chopping.

Marry me meatballs with orzo (makes four portions)

Ingredients for the meatballs:

1 large egg

2-4 cloves of garlic, crushed

50g Parmesan, grated

Sea salt and black pepper

300g minced beef

200g pork mince

80g fresh breadcrumbs (if using panko, 50g is enough)

100g plain flour, seasoned with salt and pepper

1 tbsp olive oil

Ingredients for the sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, diced

100g sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped

3-4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 tbsp tomato purée

Sprigs of fresh thyme/tsp oregano

150ml cream

300ml chicken/veg stock

100g fresh spinach

50g Parmesan, grated

Basil and Parmesan garnish

Serve over pasta such as orzo or with rice or sourdough, if you prefer.

Method

In a large bowl, mix the egg, garlic, Parmesan, salt and pepper. Then add the beef mince, pork mince and breadcrumbs together, ideally mixing with your hands. Divide as evenly as you can into about 16 meatballs, golf-ball size. Roll these balls in your seasoned flour and fry over a medium-high heat with olive oil. Cook the balls for about four to five minutes until golden brown all over (they will be cooked further later on). Remove from the pan, set aside. Add a little more oil to the pan. Reduce the temperature and sweat the onions for five minutes. Add in the garlic, tomatoes, tomato purée and thyme/oregano. Add a splash of water to deglaze the pan and cook again on the low heat for two to three mins. Add in the cream and stock. And return the meatballs and their juice to the pan. Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes with the lid on. Add in the fresh spinach and grated Parmesan, mix well. Serve over pasta, such as orzo, rice or sourdough, with a sprinkle of Parmesan and basil on top.

Erica Drum is the author of Dinner, published by Blasta Books