Top Irish food and drink products for 2026 recognised by Irish Food Writers’ Guild

The Irish Food Writers’ Guild awards were launched in 1993 to highlight the work of small, independent Irish food producers. Photograph: iStock

Hilda Crampton and Dominic Quinn of Castleruddery Organic Farm have been presented with a lifetime achievement award by the Irish Food Writers’ Guild (IFWG).

The couple run Castleruddery Farm in Wicklow, which has been certified organic since 1989.

The farm has provided produce for restaurants such as Allta, Comet, and Lottie’s in Dublin, Little Acorn Cafe in Wicklow and Grá Pizza in Maynooth.

Located in Donard where Quinn grew up, Castleruddery is an early Victorian farmhouse with 25 acres of land.

The pair received the award in recognition of their lifelong dedication to organic farming and their enduring influence on sustainable food production in Ireland

The award was presented at a lunchtime ceremony held in Ananda at Dundrum Town Centre on Tuesday.

Other winners included Lúnasa Farm in Co Clare, which specialises in pasture-raised pork and beef. It took home the environmental award.

The community food award went to Duhallow Community Food Services in Co Cork, which operates a rural meal delivery service for older people.

The Irish drink award went to non-alcoholic beer brewer Fierce Mild.

Gary Harty of Galway Gourmet Oysters was acknowledged for his championing of Irish oysters and took home the award for contribution to Irish food.

Irish food awards were also given to Moyletra Moileds for its Irish Moiled Beef, The Curly Pigs for its Ór Bán Whipped Lard and Coolattin Cheddar’s Tom Burgess.

Chair of the IFWG Paula McIntyre said Irish artisan food and drink is “world class”.

“Emigration and immigration is how we evolve and long may we welcome, adapt and cherish food from other nations – it only makes us stronger,” McIntyre said.

Reflecting on the guild’s history, she said that the awards were launched in 1993 to highlight the work of small, independent Irish food producers and organisations of the highest quality.

“More than 30 years later, we’re proud to celebrate the food and drinks that are the cornerstones of Ireland’s reputation as a provider of wholesome, innovative and sustainable food,” McIntyre said.

She emphasised the independence of the judging process, stating that the guild prides itself “on the integrity of the awards through our unique nomination and judging process, with members remaining the sole nominating and decision making body”.

