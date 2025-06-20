Ten city parks perfect for lunch in the sun – and where to grab a sandwich nearby

It’s not an illusion – the Irish sun has actually emerged from its hiding place and looks set to linger, at least for a few days. We’re obviously jealous of any lucky individual who managed to time their holidays for this golden week, but we’re doing our best to hide it by spending as much time outdoors as possible.

And how better to achieve our goal during office hours than by taking our lunch to the park? Follow our simple guide on how and where you can do the same, whether you work from home or elsewhere.

St Stephen’s Green, located in the middle of Dublin’s oldest and largest square and beloved of city centre workers, is the ideal spot if you want to escape the hustle and bustle for lunch in Dublin 2.

Nearby Umi Falafel is great for a flavoursome filled pitta or wrap, offering delicious falafel, grilled halloumi or cauliflower fritters paired with fresh vegetables. The Middle-Eastern style restaurant offers a 100 per cent vegetarian menu across its city centre network, with the closest outlet to St Stephen’s Green located in George’s Street Arcade, a nine-minute walk from the park.

Little Geno’s, located on St Stephen’s Green itself, is the brainchild of chef Scott Holder and takes inspiration from New York-style local delis and bodegas. A variety of bread types and fillings are on offer with, breakfast and lunch options.

More accessible to those working in the Georgian Quarter, Merrion Square Park is another Dublin 2 option. A prime lunch location close to the park is The Pig and Heifer on Pearse Street, only an 11-minute walk away.

The New York-style spot offers a range of bagels and sandwiches with a large selection of meats, cheeses and extras. Perhaps unexpectedly given its carnivorous name, The Pig and Heifer also offers vegetarian and vegan options. The generous portion sizes will certainly leave you feeling full.

And Tang on nearby Cumberland Place, with other locations on Dawson Street and Abbey Street, offers imaginative flatbreads and salads during the day.

Dublin's Phoenix Park: perfect for a lunch al fresco. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Phoenix Park on the edge of Dublin city centre is perfect for a lunch al fresco as opposed to al desko if you live or work closer to Dublin 8.

The Boathouse cafe is a super spot for your midday munch. Located close to Farmleigh House and Estate, the cafe overlooks a scenic lake. It offersa wide variety of gourmet wraps, toasties and sandwiches. Eat in or take your lunch away.

St Anne's Park: lovely place to go for a leisurely walk. Photograph: Alan Betson

St Anne’s Park, located in the suburbs of Clontarf and Raheny in Dublin’s north side, is a lovely place to go for a leisurely walk if you live or work nearby.

Olive’s Room, in the Red Stables , is a great cafe for some post-walk energy in sandwich form, with cheese and ham toasties, beetroot, avocado and broccoli wraps and roast beef sandwiches on the menu. Takeaways are available.

On Saturdays, the park’s food market offers everything from paella to hot dogs and pizza to Korean fare.

Herbert Park, Ballsbridge: hosts a food market every Sunday. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Herbert Park, in the heart of Dublin 4, hosts a food market run by Spillane Markets every Sunday from 11am to 4pm. With options from more than 40 stalls, you won’t be stuck for lunch choices – there will be falafel, crepes, pasta, kebabs, cupcakes, ice cream and much more. If you’re seeking sustenance on a sunny weekday, try Lolly and Cooks, which makes all its own savouries and cakes.

The National Botanic Gardens: a gorgeous backdrop for lunch at any time of year. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin, Dublin 9, offers a gorgeous backdrop for lunch at any time of year.

McMahon’s, a small cafe just a two-minute walk away on Botanic Avenue, will be able to cure your lunchtime hunger with an array of hot and cold sandwiches, bagels and sweet treats to eat in or take away. You could also grab a bite at the cafe located within the historic gardens themselves.

Marlay Park in Rathfarnham in south Dublin also has a cafe within its grounds, with Boland’s offering a variety of sandwiches, pastries just 20 metres behind Marlay House and at the entry point to the beautiful Regency Walled Gardens.

People’s Park, Limerick: features colourful flowers and historical landmarks. Photograph: Getty Images

In Limerick city, People’s Park, located by Pery Square, spans across 45 acres and boasts mature trees, colourful flowers and historical landmarks.

Located just a four-minute walk away, Rift Coffee on Upper Mallow Street offers toasted sourdough with an array of toppings, Italian sub rolls, sandwiches and baps. Perfect for a quick escape from the desk.

Palm House in Botanic Gardens, Belfast: beautiful place for a stroll. Photograph: iStock/Getty Images

Belfast’s Botanic Gardens, close to Queen’s University, has many nearby lunch options on Botanic Avenue on one side, with Stran-wiches on Stranmillis Road (geddit?) just a seven minutes’ walk away on the other side. The sandwich shop’s menu changes every month.

In Cork, Fitzgerald’s Park is close to Cork City and University College Cork. Cafe Atrium, located only a five-minute walk away from the park on Mardyke Walk, has a wide range of bagels, rolls, wraps and toasties that can be enjoyed at one of the park’s picnic areas.

Galway’s Eyre Square, in the heart of the city, provides the perfect spot to get a break away from the office. Scón, just a three-minute walk away, has an array of sandwiches or as it calls them - Scónbos, with fillings of beef brisket, pulled pork, pesto and mozzarella or smoked salmon and much more to choose from.

Just remember, we take no responsibility for hungry seagulls who might decide they need your sandwich more than you do!