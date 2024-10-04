Two pandemic-inspired products win overall prizes at Blas na hÉireann food and drink awards

The winners of this year’s Blas na hÉireann Irish food awards have been announced. The two main awards went to Tipperary-based condiment maker Rivesci, which received the Supreme Champion gold medal for its Smoked Chilli Oil, and Valentia Island Vermouth, which was awarded Best Artisan Producer.

The Blas na hÉireann awards are the culmination of a three-day celebration of Irish-made food and drink in Dingle, Co Kerry, each year. They rank among the biggest honours in the food industry calendar, highlighting the best of Irish produce with a series of bronze, silver and gold awards.

A previous finalist and gold medal winner at the Blas na hÉireann awards, Rivesci began life serving homemade food from a vintage 1976 caravan before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the company to pivot its business into full-time condiment-making. Founded by Shannon Forrest and Michelin-trained chef Declan Malone, they use locally sourced ingredients to create small-batch, hand-crafted relishes and sauces.

Orla and Anna O’Carroll Snook won Best Artisan Producer at this year’s Blas na hÉireann awards for their Valentia Island Vermouth. Photograph: Allen Kiely Photography

Winner of Best Artisan Product, Valentia Island Vermouth was founded by Anna and Orla Snook O’Carroll on Valentia Island, off the coast of Co Kerry. The business also came about during the Covid-19 lockdown, when the wife and wife duo were inspired by the island’s unique flora, fauna and natural beauty to create Ireland’s first vermouth. Orla, whose father was a beekeeper from Co Kerry, visited Valentia as a child, and learned about the local plants and making of vermouth through her father’s knowledge. Valentia Island Vermouth is made using foraged herbs, flowers and fruits from island.

Speaking as the winners were announced, Blas na hÉireann chairman Artie Clifford said, “After 17 years of these awards, it’s inspiring to witness the continued innovation and quality in Ireland’s food and drink industry. Every year the standard is raised even higher and it’s an honour to showcase these exceptional products and the dedicated producers behind them to a national audience.”

The competition is in its 17th year and more than 3,000 entries were judged for the Blas na hÉireann awards during June and July. Products from every county in Ireland were entered to win bronze, silver or gold awards in more than 170 food and drink categories.

