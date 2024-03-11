Murphia List 2024: Top Irish movers and shakers making a mark on the London food scene revealed

There are 16 new entries in the 2024 Murphia List, published annually in the run up to St Patrick’s Day, which recognises the contribution made by Irish people to the hospitality industry in London. The list, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary with its biggest release to date, is compiled by siblings Catherine and Gavin Hanly, co-founders of London dining out website Hot Dinners, and is supported by Bord Bia.
The 67 industry figures who make it on to the list include chefs, restaurateurs, front of house staff, publicans, food business owners and media professionals.
The new entries include three chefs. Luke Ahearne, from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was previously head chef at Corrigan’s Mayfair and now leads the kitchen at Lita, a new restaurant soon to open in Marylebone. Having been head pastry chef at Noble Rot wine bar and restaurant, Kate O’Sullivan, from Greystones, Co Wicklow, is now head chef at Baudry Greene, newly opened in Covent Garden. Paddy Maher from Co Meath was head chef at Row Wines in Dublin 2, and moved to London to take up the position of head chef at Pearly Queen in Shoreditch.
A trio of entrepreneurs who have brought Irish snack food to an enthusiastic audience have also made the cut, joining the list for the first time. Emerald Eats, founded by Emma Moran, Henry Spellmen and Niall Morrissey, sells hot chicken fillet rolls, spice bags and curry chips at two London market stalls.
New addition Ross Culligan is bar manager at Soho newcomer The Devonshire, having previously worked at Dublin pubs Kehoes and The Stag’s Head. The Devonshire’s landlord, Oisin Rogers, also makes the list. Nicola McDonagh, originally from Galway, is general manager of The George pub in Fitzrovia, having joined the staff as part of the set up team. Hotel staff also feature prominently and among the new inclusions on the list is Limerick man Sean Devoren, director of butlers at The Dorchester, formerly of Claridges and The Savoy.
The 2024 Murphia List is being launched today at Sea Containers Events, overlooking the Thames. “We can’t quite believe it’s been 10 years since we launched the list,” says Hot dinners co-founder Catherine Hanly, who is second generation Irish. “It’s always been a very timely celebration of the Irish contribution to what makes London a great city to go out in and it’s great to herald the list’s 10th birthday with its biggest one to date.”
The Murphia List 2024
Chefs
- NEW: Luke Ahearne Head chef, Lita
- NEW: Kate O’Sullivan Head chef, Baudry Greene
- NEW: Paddy Maher Head chef, Pearly Queen
- Finn Flood Head chef, The Chelsea Pig
- Diarmuid Goodwin Head chef, Sager + Wilde
- Conor Gadd Chef/owner, Trullo
- Kenneth Culhane Head chef, The Dysart
- Nick Fitzgerald Chef/patron, Tacos Padre
- Fiona Hannon Head chef, Bentley’s
- Anna Haugh Chef patron, Myrtle Restaurant
- Colin Kelly Head chef, The Twenty Two
- Marguerite Keogh Head chef, The Five Fields
- Niamh Larkin Executive pastry chef, 45 Park Lane
- Dave McCarthy Head chef, Scott’s Mayfair
- Patrick Powell Head chef, Allegra and Midland Grand Dining Room
- Max Rocha Chef/owner, Café Cecilia
- Clare Smyth MBE Chef patron, Core by Clare Smyth
- Richard Corrigan Chef patron, Corrigan Collection
Restaurateurs
- NEW: Eoghan Shankey Co-owner, Shankeys
- NEW: Patrick Frawley Co-owner, 65A Spitalfields
- NEW: Ian Duignan and Jay Bradley Co-owners, Boha
- John Devitt Owner, Koya
- Robin and Sarah Gill Restaurateurs and chef: Sorella, Darby’s and Bottle & Rye
- Brian Hannon Restaurateur, Super 8 Restaurants
- David Moore Founding director, Pied à Terre
- John Nugent CEO, Green & Fortune
- Mark and Alan Wogan Directors, Homeslice
Pubs, bars, cafes and bakeries
- NEW: Ross Culligan Bar manager, The Devonshire
- NEW: Nicola McDonagh GM, The George
- NEW: Emma Moran, Niall Morrissey, Henry Spellmen, Emerald Eats
- Colin Maher Bar manager, JKS Pubs
- Oisin Rogers Co-owner and pub landlord, The Devonshire
- Cormac Gibney Bar manager, Gibney’s London
- Ciara O’Shea and Ken Nally Owners, F. Mondays
- Gearoid Devane Founder, The Black Book
- James Hennebry Co-founder, Rosslyn Coffee
- Aaron Wall Owner, Homeboy
- Ciaran Smith Owner, The Bottle Cocktail Shop & Bar
- Dee Rettali Owner, Fortitude Bakehouse
Front of House
- NEW: Sean Devoren Head butler, The Dorchester
- NEW: Niall Harte GM, Lyles
- NEW: Sean McDermott Head doorman, Scott’s
- Fergal Lee Head of operations, The Wolseley
- Michael Lynch Head butler, Claridge’s
- Olivia McGowan Assistant GM, Niju
Behind the scenes
- NEW: Jessica Garland Blake Founder, Bash Studios
- Richie Corrigan MD, Corrigan Collection
- Conor Daly Operations manager, JKS Pubs
- Darren McHugh Head of operations, chef Tom Sellers’ restaurants
- Shayne Brady Co-founder and director of hospitality, BradyWilliams
- Shane McHugh Group wine buyer, Goodman Restaurant Holdings Ltd
- Joe Warwick Freelance
- Fiona Leahy Founder, Fiona Leahy Design
- James Goggin Founder, Barrel Aged Consultancy
- Sinead Mallozzi CEO, sketch
Producers and Retailers
- Darragh O’Shea Director, O’Shea’s Butchers
- Steve Ryan Food photographer, founder of Root + Bone and 40FT Brewery and director at Acme Fire Cult
- Simon Lamont Owner, Rocks Oysters
Media
- Jessica Corrigan Co-founder, Crab Communications
- Diana Henry Author
- Molly Hutchinson Founder, MIAM Management, event director of Meatopia
- Niamh Shields Editor, Bia Duit