Murphia List 2024: Top Irish movers and shakers making a mark on the London food scene revealed

There are 16 new entries in the 2024 Murphia List, published annually in the run up to St Patrick’s Day, which recognises the contribution made by Irish people to the hospitality industry in London. The list, which this year celebrates its 10th anniversary with its biggest release to date, is compiled by siblings Catherine and Gavin Hanly, co-founders of London dining out website Hot Dinners, and is supported by Bord Bia.

The 67 industry figures who make it on to the list include chefs, restaurateurs, front of house staff, publicans, food business owners and media professionals.

The new entries include three chefs. Luke Ahearne, from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, was previously head chef at Corrigan’s Mayfair and now leads the kitchen at Lita, a new restaurant soon to open in Marylebone. Having been head pastry chef at Noble Rot wine bar and restaurant, Kate O’Sullivan, from Greystones, Co Wicklow, is now head chef at Baudry Greene, newly opened in Covent Garden. Paddy Maher from Co Meath was head chef at Row Wines in Dublin 2, and moved to London to take up the position of head chef at Pearly Queen in Shoreditch.

Kate O'Sullivan, head chef at Baudry Greene in Covent Garden.

A trio of entrepreneurs who have brought Irish snack food to an enthusiastic audience have also made the cut, joining the list for the first time. Emerald Eats, founded by Emma Moran, Henry Spellmen and Niall Morrissey, sells hot chicken fillet rolls, spice bags and curry chips at two London market stalls.

New addition Ross Culligan is bar manager at Soho newcomer The Devonshire, having previously worked at Dublin pubs Kehoes and The Stag’s Head. The Devonshire’s landlord, Oisin Rogers, also makes the list. Nicola McDonagh, originally from Galway, is general manager of The George pub in Fitzrovia, having joined the staff as part of the set up team. Hotel staff also feature prominently and among the new inclusions on the list is Limerick man Sean Devoren, director of butlers at The Dorchester, formerly of Claridges and The Savoy.

Ross Culligan, bar manager at The Devonshire in Soho.

The 2024 Murphia List is being launched today at Sea Containers Events, overlooking the Thames. “We can’t quite believe it’s been 10 years since we launched the list,” says Hot dinners co-founder Catherine Hanly, who is second generation Irish. “It’s always been a very timely celebration of the Irish contribution to what makes London a great city to go out in and it’s great to herald the list’s 10th birthday with its biggest one to date.”

The Murphia List 2024

Chefs

NEW : Luke Ahearne Head chef, Lita

: Head chef, Lita NEW : Kate O’Sullivan Head chef, Baudry Greene

: Head chef, Baudry Greene NEW: Paddy Maher Head chef, Pearly Queen

Head chef, Pearly Queen Finn Flood Head chef, The Chelsea Pig

Head chef, The Chelsea Pig Diarmuid Goodwin Head chef, Sager + Wilde

Head chef, Sager + Wilde Conor Gadd Chef/owner, Trullo

Chef/owner, Trullo Kenneth Culhane Head chef, The Dysart

Head chef, The Dysart Nick Fitzgerald Chef/patron, Tacos Padre

Chef/patron, Tacos Padre Fiona Hannon Head chef, Bentley’s

Head chef, Bentley’s Anna Haugh Chef patron, Myrtle Restaurant

Chef patron, Myrtle Restaurant Colin Kelly Head chef, The Twenty Two

Head chef, The Twenty Two Marguerite Keogh Head chef, The Five Fields

Head chef, The Five Fields Niamh Larkin Executive pastry chef, 45 Park Lane

Executive pastry chef, 45 Park Lane Dave McCarthy Head chef, Scott’s Mayfair

Head chef, Scott’s Mayfair Patrick Powell Head chef, Allegra and Midland Grand Dining Room

Head chef, Allegra and Midland Grand Dining Room Max Rocha Chef/owner, Café Cecilia

Chef/owner, Café Cecilia Clare Smyth MBE Chef patron, Core by Clare Smyth

Chef patron, Core by Clare Smyth Richard Corrigan Chef patron, Corrigan Collection

Restaurateurs

NEW : Eoghan Shankey Co-owner, Shankeys

: Co-owner, Shankeys NEW : Patrick Frawley Co-owner, 65A Spitalfields

: Co-owner, 65A Spitalfields NEW : Ian Duignan and Jay Bradley Co-owners, Boha

: Ian Duignan and Jay Bradley Co-owners, Boha John Devitt Owner, Koya

Owner, Koya Robin and Sarah Gill Restaurateurs and chef: Sorella, Darby’s and Bottle & Rye

Restaurateurs and chef: Sorella, Darby’s and Bottle & Rye Brian Hannon Restaurateur, Super 8 Restaurants

Restaurateur, Super 8 Restaurants David Moore Founding director, Pied à Terre

Founding director, Pied à Terre John Nugent CEO, Green & Fortune

CEO, Green & Fortune Mark and Alan Wogan Directors, Homeslice

Pubs, bars, cafes and bakeries

NEW : Ross Culligan Bar manager, The Devonshire

: Bar manager, The Devonshire NEW : Nicola McDonagh GM, The George

: GM, The George NEW : Emma Moran, Niall Morrissey, Henry Spellmen , Emerald Eats

: , Emerald Eats Colin Maher Bar manager, JKS Pubs

Bar manager, JKS Pubs Oisin Rogers Co-owner and pub landlord, The Devonshire

Co-owner and pub landlord, The Devonshire Cormac Gibney Bar manager, Gibney’s London

Bar manager, Gibney’s London Ciara O’Shea and Ken Nally Owners, F. Mondays

Owners, F. Mondays Gearoid Devane Founder, The Black Book

Founder, The Black Book James Hennebry Co-founder, Rosslyn Coffee

Co-founder, Rosslyn Coffee Aaron Wall Owner, Homeboy

Owner, Homeboy Ciaran Smith Owner, The Bottle Cocktail Shop & Bar

Owner, The Bottle Cocktail Shop & Bar Dee Rettali Owner, Fortitude Bakehouse

Front of House

NEW : Sean Devoren Head butler, The Dorchester

: Head butler, The Dorchester NEW : Niall Harte GM, Lyles

: GM, Lyles NEW : Sean McDermott Head doorman, Scott’s

: Head doorman, Scott’s Fergal Lee Head of operations, The Wolseley

Head of operations, The Wolseley Michael Lynch Head butler, Claridge’s

Head butler, Claridge’s Olivia McGowan Assistant GM, Niju

Behind the scenes

NEW : Jessica Garland Blake Founder, Bash Studios

: Founder, Bash Studios Richie Corrigan MD, Corrigan Collection

MD, Corrigan Collection Conor Daly Operations manager, JKS Pubs

Operations manager, JKS Pubs Darren McHugh Head of operations, chef Tom Sellers’ restaurants

Head of operations, chef Tom Sellers’ restaurants Shayne Brady Co-founder and director of hospitality, BradyWilliams

Co-founder and director of hospitality, BradyWilliams Shane McHugh Group wine buyer, Goodman Restaurant Holdings Ltd

Group wine buyer, Goodman Restaurant Holdings Ltd Joe Warwick Freelance

Freelance Fiona Leahy Founder, Fiona Leahy Design

Founder, Fiona Leahy Design James Goggin Founder, Barrel Aged Consultancy

Founder, Barrel Aged Consultancy Sinead Mallozzi CEO, sketch

Producers and Retailers

Darragh O’Shea Director, O’Shea’s Butchers

Director, O’Shea’s Butchers Steve Ryan Food photographer, founder of Root + Bone and 40FT Brewery and director at Acme Fire Cult

Food photographer, founder of Root + Bone and 40FT Brewery and director at Acme Fire Cult Simon Lamont Owner, Rocks Oysters

Media