‘I once travelled up to the Giants Causeway just to eat their toasties’: Readers recommend Ireland’s best sandwiches

We asked on social media where Ireland’s best sandwiches could be found and the answers came thick and fast with hundreds of responses, nominating cafes, delis and pubs across the land. We steered clear of toasties on this occasion (they may deserve a complete list of their own). Here are some of the responses we received.

Brendan Dempsey @brendempsey: Simon’s Place on South Great George’s Street. Simon has been making the best sandwiches with their own fresh baked bread for decades.

Orla Broderick @orlabrod: Quayside Deli & Fish Shop in Kilmore Quay for fresh crab rolls, also love @pouletbfemme classic chicken sandwich or partial to @Sproutfoodco chicken taco wrap and @UmiFalafel Palestinian falafel wrap.

Maria Barry @MariacBarry: @Dunmorehouse outside Clonakilty – with salad from their garden across the road on the edge of the water.

Mellymel @nalydmada: Amazing gluten-free bagel in Chapter One Living restaurant, just outside Cavan town. They are so knowledgeable about coeliac disease and gluten-free options.

Val @magnumlady: Pink Clover, Sligo. Michelle is up bright and early making the focaccia bread for the sandwiches.

Sinéad @arcticnead: I haven’t yet, at 35, found a sandwich that can top the Jolly Sandwich in Enniskillen. Been open decades and just top class ingredients.

Mark Murphy @MarkMurfIre: Green Bench cafe on Montague Street (easily the nicest, best and most affordable soup and sambo combo).

Niamh McDonald @niamhmcd13: @RohusMarket in Inishannon, West Cork, do the best sandwiches I’ve ever had. Their crab is really good but the smoked Ummera chicken is amazing on brown Arbutus bread with sun-dried tomatoes and a mayonaissey dressing.

Caroline Egan @CarolineEgan2: The Peppermill Restaurant, Quin Road Business Park in Ennis. Make the best wraps in Munster.

Pamela Fay @PamelaFay: Tiller and Grain on Frederick Street, Dublin, have gorgeous sandwiches every day. All fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Niall O’Leary @Processor_IRL: For me, the bread makes the sandwich. Black Forest Bakery in Kilcock are the best sandwiches I’ve ever had. Nothing fancy, just superbly fresh bread and ingredients.

Cormac Neville @Cormac_Neville: Love a good doorstep sandwich in the Long Valley pub in Cork. Good fresh ingredients and a decent pot of tea to go along with it.

Curious Dubliner @duburburbangard: Pickles in Kimmage, Dublin. New York deli style. One sandwich feeds two people.

Susan Buckley @buckley_st: McNally Farm Cafe in Balrickard Co Dublin, amazing baps and focaccia using fresh veg from the farm.

William Barry @WilliamBarry14: The Sandwich stall in the English Market.

Breac. House @BreacHouse: @tiscoffeetime in Kilmacrennan. Phenomenal sandwiches using the finest Irish ingredients including a house made spiced beef.

Sinéad Germaine-Smyth @Sinead_Smyth_: @Wearecais are delish. A big shout out to @minimaegden. I once travelled up to the Giant’s Causeway just to eat their toasties and it was worth every mile.

Féadha Ni Chaoimhe: Ron D’s in Ballydehob, West Cork. It’s a food truck run by Simon Kershaw a Dub who’s been living in West Cork for the last couple of years. He always uses local, seasonal ingredients and builds unique and interesting flavours, all served on his home-made sourdough bread.

Malcolm Byrne: There are many fantastic places to grab lunch in Gorey, Co Wexford (there are over 50 places to sit down and eat). But I might just recommend the Bang Bang Wrap at the Hungry Bear on McDermott Street.

Aoife McElwain: Sullivan’s Country Grocer, Oughterard. This is a family run bakery making arguably the best sourdough in the west and their simple daily sandwiches are filled with ingredients equal in quality to their fabulous bread.

Neil Ó Lochlainn: Wild Garlic Kitchen, Gort, Co Galway. Chef and front of house are husband and wife team formerly of Patrick Guilbauds, Two Pups cafe, The Greenhouse etc, running a tiny, fairly new, place. Great locally sourced ingredients, everything hand made/home made, down to earth, great value, great coffee too (from Geometry roasted in Galway).

Sean Lyons: The Kingdom Store in Tralee does incredible sandwiches, made with care, to order and served with grace.