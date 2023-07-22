Beyond burgers and steaks: Flaming great barbecue alternatives to try

As summer is well and truly here, it’s time to liberate our grills from the confines of burgers and steaks. The barbecue, with its sizzling flames and smoky aroma, offers a versatile platform for grilling an array of other ingredients, including fish and vegetables.

Having cooked with grills professionally for years, I have learned a lot about how cooking over fire can enhance natural flavours and textures, and take often overlooked ingredients – in terms of barbecues – from tasty to delicious. Let’s explore the untapped potential of the grill and elevate our summer dishes.

Barbecue miso glazed monkfish tail. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

When it comes to fish, the humble monkfish tail shines on the barbecue. Its firm texture and delicate flavour makes it an ideal choice. The membrane needs to be carefully removed. Start by making a shallow incision along the tail’s length, then gently peel the membrane away, revealing the white flesh beneath.

This extra step enhances the tenderness and allows the smoky flavours to penetrate the fish. You can also ask your fishmonger to do this for you. The miso butter works well on any grilled fish, meat or vegetables.

READ MORE

For seafood enthusiasts, scallops on the barbecue are a revelation. When seared over the open flames, their natural sweetness intensifies, while the quick cooking time ensures a juicy, tender result. As the scallops meet the grill, they develop a caramelised crust, retaining their succulence within.

For a more rustic approach, get live scallops and grill them in their shell until they pop open, and then scoop the scallop on to the grill.

Lightly grilled broad beans with a ham hock ragout. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Let us not forget the often overlooked vegetables, such as the versatile broad bean. Lightly grilling these vibrant gems imparts a delightful smoky essence, transforming a simple ingredient into a star.

The ham hock ragout is simple, tender and delicious, and contrasts beautifully with the grilled beans.

Recipe: Grilled scallops with pepper, apple and bonito vinegar

Recipe: Barbecue miso glazed monkfish tails

Recipe: Ham hock ragout with lightly grilled broad beans