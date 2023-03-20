A cake of appreciation and love for mothers doing their best day in, day out

This coming Sunday is Mother’s Day. This week kids will have come tumbling through the door with home-made cards from playschool, older children might make something, do a few extra chores, or even bake a cake. Keeping that in mind, this recipe is extremely easy while still being something a little different and totally delicious.

A basic Victoria sponge cake is given a tropical twist with the addition of coconut. Inside, four light layers are cushioned together with a good raspberry jam.

Try to pick a nice one, not too sweet with a hint of acidity is always good. Folláin makes a beautiful raspberry and pink gin jam that would be ideal here. High fruit content strawberry jam or lemon curd would be ideal, too. Irish handmade jam company Yummie Foods makes a beautiful sour cherry jam.

The older I get the more I realise that everyone experiences this weekend differently. There are new mothers celebrating Mother’s Day for the first time, sleep deprived and grateful. For some, it’s a reminder of their own passed mammy or grandmother. Some are mothers to precious pets or plants, caring for them daily. Whatever the case, it’s a day to celebrate maternal love however we experience it and express it. So this recipe is for mothers all around us doing their best day in, day out. A cake of appreciation and love.

Recipe: Coconut and Raspberry Cake

Lilly’s kitchen Tips