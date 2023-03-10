Takeaway review: the chefs here really know their Asian street food

Oh! My Street Food, at 4 Westmoreland Street, Dublin 2, is particularly popular with Dublin’s international student population. Primarily a takeaway operation, there are a number of tables for eating on-site upstairs. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Oh! My Streetfood      Address : 4 Westmoreland street, Dublin 2 Telephone : 01 670 8200 Cuisine : Chinese Website : http://www.ohmyfood.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

What started as a few in-the-know dishes on offer at the back of Temple Express Newsagents on Westmoreland Street in Dublin 2, evolved into a fully-fledged street food business when Dōngběi native, Harry Xia, refurbished the premises to open Oh! My Streetfood in 2019.

The original dishes, such as Xi’an burger and jianbing, a traditional Chinese fried pancake which is eaten for breakfast, are still on the menu. But with Chinese, Thai, Filipino and Malaysian chefs now in the kitchen, the menu has expanded considerably. It also offers a selection of snacks, noodles and Taiwanese bubble tea. It is particularly popular with Dublin’s international student population. Primarily a takeaway operation, there are a number of tables for eating on-site upstairs.

What did we order?

Braised soup, Xi’an burger, kim-chi jianbing (burrito), dragon roll sushi, and Vietnamese vermicelli.

How was the service?

Ordering is through Deliveroo and the site is clear and easy to navigate. There are customisable options for making dishes extra spicy or for excluding items such as coriander and onions. Delivery was efficient and the food was hot.

READ MORE

Was the food nice?

The braised beef soup, the house special, is very substantial. It’s a warming soup with bits of chopped meat, spring onion, coriander and background flavours of star anise and spices. The X’ian beef burger is perhaps better described as a sandwich with deeply flavoured braised beef inside a bun which is denser and crustier than a bao bun. The jianbing is a large folded pancake filled with kimchi, a really good vegetarian option. The broth for the vermicelli noodles and beef, quite different from the braised beef soup, has been packed in a separate container so that it doesn’t spill, all you have to do is add it to the dish. The dragon roll sushi with crunchy tempura prawn is tasty, but hasn’t travelled quite as well as the other dishes.

[ Nan Chinese review: I put my Chinese friend in charge of ordering. A feast arrives ]

What did it cost?

€45.34 for dinner for three people – braised soup, €3.50; Xi’an burger, €7.50; kim-chi jianbing, €7.95; dragon roll €12.95, and vermicelli €11.95; plus service fee of €1.49.

Where does it deliver?

Delivery is through Deliveroo and covers a radius of approximately 7km, delivering to most of D1, D2, D3, D4, D6, D7 and D8. Open daily.

[ CN Duck review: This BYOB Chinese serves scintillating food. No wonder locals have kept quiet ]

Would I order it again?

Most definitely. This is really tasty food and there is a good range of options.