Takeaway review: The pizza here is so good it’s worth trying every slice

Southpaw      Address : 14a Crown Alley, Temple Bar, Dublin, D02 E5N5 Telephone : 01 563 9564 Cuisine : Italian Website : https://www.instagram.com/southpawdublin/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Southpaw opened on St Patrick’s Day last year, a bijou slice shop on the edge of Temple Bar selling pizza portafoglio, the folded pizza you find in Naples. Not everyone understood the idea, and Dave Holmes, the owner, took off to Rome in pursuit of the perfect slice. He found it in Gabriele Bonci’s Pizzarium and decided to change to Roman-style pizza al taglio. The slices are displayed on the counter pre-cooked and just require reheating. Most people rock up for a quick slice, but you can order online through Deliveroo. There’s quite a bit of experience here as Holmes is also the person behind Coke Lane Pizza.

What did we order?

The six-slice box for €30 is tempting, but I was keen to try the porchetta sandwich, so it was a more modest order of that sandwich, a pepperoni slice and a pistachio cannoli.

We ordered a pepperoni pizza slice, porchetta sandwich and canoli

How was the service?

I ordered in the slice shop as the new menu had not yet gone live on Deliveroo. There’s a hatch, or you can walk into the shop, order and take a seat on one of the high stools.

[ Takeaway review: A serious taste of New Orleans on Dublin’s northside ]

Was the food nice?

It’s an 80 per cent hydration dough, made from a three-flour blend that is fermented over 48-72 hours, so what you’re getting here is a base that is light and airy with a developed flavour. After that, it’s about the toppings. The porchetta in the sandwich is lightly seasoned, just a touch of fennel and garlic, and the melted Comté adds a nutty note. The pepperoni is delicious, duly focused on the quality of the pepperoni. The cannoli is crisp, filled with Toonsbridge ricotta and mascarpone, with a squiggle of pistachio paste.

READ MORE

Southpaw offers a range of pizza slices

What did it cost?

€19.60 for lunch for two people – porchetta sandwich €8.50, pepperoni slice €7.50, and pistachio cannoli €3.60.

[ Passion4Food review: Order these kebabs for dinner, not on the way home after the pub ]

Where does it deliver?

The Deliveroo radius is 3km, so this is a takeaway that will suit local offices, or people living in the city centre. Or you can drop in and order on-site. Open Wednesday to Sunday, with plans to open daily.

Would I order it again?

The pizza here is good; it’s worth trying every slice. There’s a loyalty card, so when you’ve clocked up nine slices, you get the 10th free.