Takeaway review: Tasty chowder and steaming hot fish and chips from a smart seafood restaurant

Bubbas Fish Market      Address : 3C Castle St, Dalkey, Dublin, A96 WA26 Telephone : 01 271 3371 Cuisine : Fish Website : https://bubbas.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

This is not your typical takeaway, it’s also a smart seafood restaurant with a terrace outside, quite the place in the summer I’d imagine. There is good range available on the takeaway menu, which is priced below the eat-in prices, from salt and pepper calamari and chowder, to fish and chips, tacos and burgers.

It is owned by brothers Stephen, Philip and David Hanley, who cut their teeth in the family business. Ouzos and Fish Shack Café were formerly run by their father Padraic Hanley. Fish comes from suppliers in Donegal, Kilkeel, Kilmore Quay and Dublin. There are plans to open Bubbas Fishmongers on the Vevay Road in Bray in March.

What did we order?

Seafood chowder, fish and chips and fish tacos.

How was the service?

The website is clear and easy to navigate. If you order online, you are given a time for pickup, or you can order by phone. Service is smart and efficient, and our food was steaming hot.

Was the food nice?

Packaging allows for easy transportation; steam holes in the corrugated cardboard boxes for the fish mean that food remains crisp. The creamy chowder is tasty. I would imagine that crustaceans have been used in the base stock to add flavour. There are chunks of white fish and a few mussels, perhaps a bit more fish would be good. It comes with home-made brown bread.

The haddock in panko breadcrumbs is fresh and tastes great. The tartare sauce is a bit timid, it could do with some more capers; and the puréed peas are smooth and sweet. The round cut chips are crisp and salted. The fish tacos in flour tortillas are quite straightforward, they could do with a bit more punch, maybe a spritz of lime and coriander on the peppers, red onion and shredded red cabbage and lettuce.

What did it cost?

€35.85 for dinner for two people – chowder €8.95, fish and chips €13.95, fish tacos €12.95.

Where does it deliver?

Order online or over the phone. The delivery radius is 3km, otherwise it’s pickup. Open Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm, last orders at 9pm.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the food we had was good, particularly the chowder and fish.