Takeaway review: Order these kebabs for dinner, not on the way home after the pub

Passion4Food      Address : 27A Clanbrassil Street Lower, Dublin 8 Telephone : 01 410 0333 Cuisine : Iranian Website : https://www.passion4food.ie/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Glance through the window of Passion4Food, and you’ll see the rhythmic work of rounds of dough being formed for naan bread, and slapped on the inside of the tandoor oven to blister and cook. Everything at this Persian takeaway and small restaurant is cooked to order. The menu includes chicken and lamb doner kebabs cooked on a vertical rotating grill, beef and lamb shish kebabs, kubideh (minced lamb), falafel, and “special dishes” – grilled sea bass, barbecued ribs and lamb shank in tomato sauce. If you visit, there may be some speciality Kurdish dishes on the menu.

There are vegan and vegetarian options, and more regular items like chicken wings and burgers. The first Passion4Food opened in Clanbrassil Street in 2009, a second branch opened in Camden Street in 2015, and a third is planned in Dublin 15. The people behind it are from Iran and Kurdistan.

What did we order?

A lamb doner kebab, lamb shish, falafel kebab and fasolia Kurdish beans, which were on as a special for €5.

How was the service?

The website is clear and easy to navigate; we ordered onsite in the Clanbrassil Street branch. Service is smart and efficient.

Was the food nice?

All the items for the kebab come separately packaged so that you can make up your own kebab. The naan bread is fluffy and warm, perfect for piling up the charred slices of lamb, the salad of lettuce, onions, tomatoes and olives, and garlic and chilli sauces. The lamb shish is quite firm, there are plenty of big meaty pieces and all the accompaniments. The falafel is crunchy outside with spicing that leans more to India. The Kurdish beans, which have some small pieces of lamb, are in a warming tomato sauce.

What did it cost?

€46.50 for dinner for three people – lamb doner €13.50, lamb shish €16, falafel kebab €12, fasolia Kurdish beans €5.

Where does it deliver?

Order for delivery on Just Eat, Uber Eats, Deliveroo and passion4food.ie, 5km radius. Open daily.

Would I order it again?

This is one of my favourite places for kebabs and Middle Eastern food, particularly the lamb doner. I order it regularly.