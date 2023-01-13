Takeaway review: We’ll be coming back for more of these Mexican-inspired treats

Fuppin Delish      Address : Humphrey’s, 79-81 Ranelagh, Dublin 6 Telephone : N/A Cuisine : Mexican Website : https://www.instagram.com/fuppindelish/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Mexican-inspired tacos and antojitos (little snacks) in the beer garden at the back of Humphrey’s pub in Ranelagh. Hand-made corn tortillas, using the traditional nixtamalisation process, are what sets this operation apart. Architect Dualta Jones and designer Francesca Griffin are the couple behind it.

What did we order?

Chicharrón – crispy chicken skin nachos – “Bad Sheppard” pork tacos, and chicken buldak tacos.

How was the service?

It’s an efficient set-up. We visited Humphrey’s rather than ordering online. Menus are on the table, you order from the hatch and are given a beeper to let you know when your food is ready. The covered and heated outdoor area is very comfortable, so you can have a pint while you wait.

Was the food nice?

Very good. The options we ordered had a nice hum of heat from a varied and interesting use of spices. Chicharrón, crispy puffs of chicken skin dusted with salt and Szechuan pepper, and finished with coriander and salsa, are a delicious snack. Three tacos topped with pork neck and belly, marinated in an adobo sauce, have plenty of nuance. The meat has not been cooked into submission, as is so often the case with pork tacos, and the hand-pressed corn tortillas are reassuringly irregular in shape and do not fall apart. The peanut salsa macha adds some heat and the kiwi salsa verde is clever.

The chicken buldak, three tacos topped with shredded marinated chicken thighs, are given a hit of heat with a Korean-style sauce. It is good to see the more succulent thighs rather than chicken breasts being used, and they are quite delicious, served on house-made flour tortillas topped with melted cheese, coriander and pickled red onion.

Tacos from Fuppin Delish

What did it cost?

€31 for dinner for two people – chicharon nachos €7; pork tacos €12; and chicken tacos €12.

Where does it deliver?

Order for delivery on Deliveroo and UberEats, or order on-site for takeaway. Open daily.

Would I order it again?

Most definitely. The chicharon are a real treat and the handmade tortillas are top quality. The flavours in the tacos are well defined.