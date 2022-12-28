Winners of Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2022 announced

The winners of the 2022 Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards have been announced, including Ireland’s best restaurant, best chef, best hideaway, and pub of the year. They focus in particular this year on people who have “maintained standards despite postpandemic energy and staffing crises”, among other challenges, as well as on “newcomers who, against the odds, continue to delight with inspiring new businesses”.

Widespread closures were predicted as we came out of the pandemic, but the sheer resilience of the industry in the face of massive challenges is extraordinary

Among the winners are the chef and restaurateur Richard Corrigan, owner of Virginia Park Lodge, in Co Cavan, and the Park Cafe in Ballsbridge, Dublin, who receives the hospitality hero award. Lignum, in Co Galway, has been named restaurant of the year; Garrett Byrne of Campagne Restaurant, in Kilkenny, wins the best-chef award; Alumni Kitchen Table & Rooms, in Co Kildare, has been named newcomer of the year; and Cronin’s Pub, in Crosshaven, Co Cork, is pub of the year.

Describing 2022 as “something of a triumph of hope over expectation”, Georgina Campbell says that Ireland’s food, tourism and hospitality continue “to be an exciting and ever-developing story. Widespread closures were predicted as we came out of the pandemic, but the sheer resilience of the industry in the face of massive challenges is extraordinary. There have been losses, and those business are much missed, especially when family owned, but the big surprise is not just how well many are coping but how many exciting new businesses continue to open. Far from just surviving, the emphasis for many is now on ‘recover, re-create and rebuild’, and it is great to see.”

Lignum: head chef and owner Danny Africano. Photograph: Tristan Hutchinson

Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2022: All the winners

Hospitality hero

Richard Corrigan Virginia Park Lodge, Co Cavan, and the Park Cafe, Dublin

Movers and shakers

Niall McKenna James Street South Group, Belfast

Restaurant

Lignum Loughrea, Co Galway

Chef

Garrett Byrne Campagne, Kilkenny

Cashel Palace Hotel. Photograph: Michelle Chaplow

Hotel

Five-star hotel Cashel Palace Hotel Cashel, Co Tipperary

Cashel, Co Tipperary Four-star hotel Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon

Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon Three-star hotel Blue Haven Hotel Kinsale, Co Cork

Memorable experience

The Merrion Hotel Dublin

Cronin's, in Crosshaven

Pub

Cronin’s Pub Crosshaven, Co Cork

Wine and drinks

Union Wine Bar & Kitchen Waterford

Happy place

Gaz Smith’s Michael’s, Little Mike’s and Big Mike’s Co Dublin

Alumni Kitchen Table

Newcomer

Alumni Kitchen Table & Rooms Rathangan Co Kildare

Atmospheric restaurant

Rúibín Bar & Restaurant Galway

Seafood restaurant

Native Seafood & Scran Portstewart, Co Londonderry

Fish & Bean: whole roast sea bream

Seafood chef

Dave Mullan Fish & Bean, Rosses Point, Co Sligo

Global cuisines

3 Leaves Blackrock, Co Dublin

Casual dining

Cafe-restaurant Margadh RHA, Dublin

RHA, Dublin Hotel Dunmore House Hotel Clonakilty, Co Cork

Clonakilty, Co Cork Neighbourhood restaurant The House Howth, Co Dublin

Howth, Co Dublin Cafe-deli Savoir Fare Westport, Co Mayo

Westport, Co Mayo Bakery-pizzeria Scarpello & Co Derry

Derry Tea room Burren Perfumery Tea Room Carron, Co Clare

The Sea Rooms at Kelly's Resort Hotel & Spa. Photograph: Ger Lawlor

Innovation

Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa Rosslare, Co Wexford

Sustainability

Hotel Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa Tralee, Co Kerry

Tralee, Co Kerry Restaurant Honestly Farm Kitchen Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim Farm Stay Inis Meáin Farm Stays Aran Islands, Co Galway

Aran Islands, Co Galway Street Food The Salt Project Co Kildare

Small stay

Country House Rathsallagh House Dunlavin, Co Wicklow

Dunlavin, Co Wicklow Guest house Bedford Townhouse & Cafe Limerick

Limerick B&B Frewin Ramelton, Co Donegal

Ramelton, Co Donegal Hideaway Killiane Castle Country House & Farm Drinagh, Co Wexford

Host

Jane O’Callaghan Longueville House Hotel, Mallow, Co Cork

Nox Hotel, in Galway. Photograph: Jim McCarthy

Business hotel

Nox Hotel Galway

Family-friendly hotel

Doonmore Hotel Inishbofin, Co Galway

Pet-friendly destination

Carbery Cottage Guest Lodge Durrus, Co Cork

Taste of the Waterways

Hotel Lakeside Hotel & Leisure Centre Ballina, Killaloe, Co Clare

Ballina, Killaloe, Co Clare Restaurant Thyme Restaurant Athlone, Co Westmeath

Athlone, Co Westmeath Pub Lock 13 Brewpub Sallins, Co Kildare

Sallins, Co Kildare Cafe Lough Derg House and the Lake Cafe Dromineer, Co Tipperary

Breakfast at Ballymaloe

Irish breakfast

Hotel Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny

Kilkenny Guest house Ballymaloe House Shanagarry, Co Cork

Shanagarry, Co Cork B&B Muxnaw Lodge Kenmare, Co Kerry

Kenmare, Co Kerry Cafe Kelly’s Kitchen Newport, Co Mayo

Newport, Co Mayo Artisan deli and rooms Firecastle Kildare

You can find out more about each winner on the Georgina Campbell’s Ireland website