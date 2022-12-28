Winners of Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2022 announced

The winners of the 2022 Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards have been announced, including Ireland’s best restaurant, best chef, best hideaway, and pub of the year. They focus in particular this year on people who have “maintained standards despite postpandemic energy and staffing crises”, among other challenges, as well as on “newcomers who, against the odds, continue to delight with inspiring new businesses”.
Widespread closures were predicted as we came out of the pandemic, but the sheer resilience of the industry in the face of massive challenges is extraordinary
Among the winners are the chef and restaurateur Richard Corrigan, owner of Virginia Park Lodge, in Co Cavan, and the Park Cafe in Ballsbridge, Dublin, who receives the hospitality hero award. Lignum, in Co Galway, has been named restaurant of the year; Garrett Byrne of Campagne Restaurant, in Kilkenny, wins the best-chef award; Alumni Kitchen Table & Rooms, in Co Kildare, has been named newcomer of the year; and Cronin’s Pub, in Crosshaven, Co Cork, is pub of the year.
Describing 2022 as “something of a triumph of hope over expectation”, Georgina Campbell says that Ireland’s food, tourism and hospitality continue “to be an exciting and ever-developing story. Widespread closures were predicted as we came out of the pandemic, but the sheer resilience of the industry in the face of massive challenges is extraordinary. There have been losses, and those business are much missed, especially when family owned, but the big surprise is not just how well many are coping but how many exciting new businesses continue to open. Far from just surviving, the emphasis for many is now on ‘recover, re-create and rebuild’, and it is great to see.”
Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2022: All the winners
Hospitality hero
Richard Corrigan Virginia Park Lodge, Co Cavan, and the Park Cafe, Dublin
Movers and shakers
Niall McKenna James Street South Group, Belfast
Restaurant
Lignum Loughrea, Co Galway
Chef
Garrett Byrne Campagne, Kilkenny
Hotel
- Five-star hotel Cashel Palace Hotel Cashel, Co Tipperary
- Four-star hotel Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa Ballyfarnon, Co Roscommon
- Three-star hotel Blue Haven Hotel Kinsale, Co Cork
Memorable experience
The Merrion Hotel Dublin
Pub
Cronin’s Pub Crosshaven, Co Cork
Wine and drinks
Union Wine Bar & Kitchen Waterford
Happy place
Gaz Smith’s Michael’s, Little Mike’s and Big Mike’s Co Dublin
Newcomer
Alumni Kitchen Table & Rooms Rathangan Co Kildare
Atmospheric restaurant
Rúibín Bar & Restaurant Galway
Seafood restaurant
Native Seafood & Scran Portstewart, Co Londonderry
Seafood chef
Dave Mullan Fish & Bean, Rosses Point, Co Sligo
Global cuisines
3 Leaves Blackrock, Co Dublin
Casual dining
- Cafe-restaurant Margadh RHA, Dublin
- Hotel Dunmore House Hotel Clonakilty, Co Cork
- Neighbourhood restaurant The House Howth, Co Dublin
- Cafe-deli Savoir Fare Westport, Co Mayo
- Bakery-pizzeria Scarpello & Co Derry
- Tea room Burren Perfumery Tea Room Carron, Co Clare
Innovation
Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa Rosslare, Co Wexford
Sustainability
- Hotel Ballygarry Estate Hotel and Spa Tralee, Co Kerry
- Restaurant Honestly Farm Kitchen Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
- Farm Stay Inis Meáin Farm Stays Aran Islands, Co Galway
- Street Food The Salt Project Co Kildare
Small stay
- Country House Rathsallagh House Dunlavin, Co Wicklow
- Guest house Bedford Townhouse & Cafe Limerick
- B&B Frewin Ramelton, Co Donegal
- Hideaway Killiane Castle Country House & Farm Drinagh, Co Wexford
Host
Jane O’Callaghan Longueville House Hotel, Mallow, Co Cork
Business hotel
Nox Hotel Galway
Family-friendly hotel
Doonmore Hotel Inishbofin, Co Galway
Pet-friendly destination
Carbery Cottage Guest Lodge Durrus, Co Cork
Taste of the Waterways
- Hotel Lakeside Hotel & Leisure Centre Ballina, Killaloe, Co Clare
- Restaurant Thyme Restaurant Athlone, Co Westmeath
- Pub Lock 13 Brewpub Sallins, Co Kildare
- Cafe Lough Derg House and the Lake Cafe Dromineer, Co Tipperary
Irish breakfast
- Hotel Pembroke Hotel Kilkenny
- Guest house Ballymaloe House Shanagarry, Co Cork
- B&B Muxnaw Lodge Kenmare, Co Kerry
- Cafe Kelly’s Kitchen Newport, Co Mayo
- Artisan deli and rooms Firecastle Kildare
You can find out more about each winner on the Georgina Campbell’s Ireland website