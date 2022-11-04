Takeaway review: Tasty bowls and top-notch gyoza from this Takeaway Titans winner

Janet's      Address : Eatyard, The Bernard Shaw, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 Telephone : N/A Cuisine : Chinese Website : https://www.instagram.com/janets.dublin/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Jianan Liu will be familiar to viewers of RTÉ’s Takeaway Titan’s, as she scooped the top prize last month for her food truck, Janet’s. She is best known for her dumplings, made using her grandmother’s recipes, which she sells from her brightly painted stall in Eatyard. The menu is quite broad and also includes baos, rice bowls, and ramen, with a good selection of vegetarian and vegan options.

What did we order?

Mixed gyozo (10 dumplings), a pork bao, and a Sichuan crispy chicken rice bowl.

How was the service?

Unbelievably friendly, with an immediate offer of tasters of the crispy Sichuan chicken and the pork belly. We were asked if we wanted to eat there or take away; with the option to eat in the Bernard Shaw, and have the food delivered there. A pint in the Bernard Shaw and our food delivered piping hot was just the thing for a Sunday afternoon, with the added bonus of a fabulous drag show.

Bao Buns with pork, prawns or crispy chicken. Photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Was the food nice?

It was incredibly tasty, particularly the gyoza. The fillings in silky, pleated wrappers ranged from chicken, spicy tofu, cheeseburger, and spinach with peanuts, to prawns with chives, which was the favourite. The soy-based dipping sauce had a nice kick of citrus. The crispy Sichuan chicken rice bowl, laced with kewpie mayo and sriracha sauce, had crunch, sweetness and a touch of heat going on, all very moreish. Pickled cabbage, crispy onions and peanuts added a nice crunch to the pork belly bao.

What did it cost?

Dinner for two was €32 — gyoza €11; pork bao €8; and chicken rice bowl €13.

Where does it deliver?

Deliveroo and order online to pick up.

Would I order it again?

Yes, definitely. Janet’s is an absolute delight. The gyoza are amazing and there’s a good range of options including very tasty vegan dishes. A nice way to have a quick bite on a Sunday afternoon.