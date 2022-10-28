Takeaway review: Tasty Indian street food and plenty of old favourites

Chaat & Co      Address : 107 Clonskeagh Road, Dublin 6 Telephone : 01-2607885 Cuisine : Indian Website : https://chaatandco.com/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Chaat & Co is a new twist from the people behind Bombay Pantry. It is takeaway and delivery only, with a menu oriented towards Indian street food. There are breakfast and lunch options, which include Buddha bowls and burgers. The street food section includes papdi chaat, which are spiced chickpeas; bhel puri, which is spiced puffed rice; samosas and bhajis.

The papdi chaat. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

What did we order?

The tiffin chaat, which is a street food mix, with two bhajis, two samosas and a scoop of papdi chaat. For mains we had the signature vegan Kerala curry and the chaat signature curry with lamb, plus pulao rice and garlic naan.

How was the service?

We did collection, as we live outside the rather limited delivery area. You can choose a time to collect, and ours was ready at the appointed time, a smooth and seamless process. The foil containers with cardboard lids were robust and there were no spillages on the journey home.

Chaat & Co is a new twist from the people behind Bombay Pantry. It is takeaway and delivery only, with a menu oriented towards Indian street food. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Was the food nice?

The snacks in the tiffin chaat are tasty bites. The chickpeas are in Indian spices, with red onions, fresh pomegranate, and minty raita. There’s a tamarind dip for the crunchy bhaji and samosas which are filled with potato masala and cashews. The vegan curry has roasted vegetables, mostly cauliflower, in a rich sauce with coconut milk and tomatoes. It is mild for the requested medium-spice level. There are plenty of chunks of meat in the lamb curry, which has a tomato-based sauce. pulao rice and garlic naan are both as you’d expect.

READ MORE

[ This new Korean restaurant is the place to go for delicious, inexpensive food ]

[ Restaurant review: This BYOB Chinese serves scintillating food. No wonder locals have kept quiet ]

What did it cost?

€41.35 for dinner for three people, although they had a 20 per cent off promotion for first-time customers, so it wound up coming in at €33.08. Tiffin chaat €11, lamb curry €12.95, pulao rice €2.60, garlic naan €3.35 and vegan curry €11.45.

Where does it deliver?

Delivery dependent on proximity to the premises.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the portions are substantial, so will feed more than one person, the quality is what you expect from Bombay Pantry, and with an extended menu it is likely to have something for most households.