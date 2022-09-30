Takeaway of the Week: A cheese toastie with a load of attitude

William Murray and James Kavanagh with their Currabinny food truck in the Goldenbridge Industrial Estate in Inchicore. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Currabinny      Address : Goldenbridge Industrial Estate, Inchicore, Dublin 8 Telephone : N/A Cuisine : Irish Website : https://www.instagram.com/currabinny/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Takeaway Titans presenter James Kavanagh, along with his partner William Murray, has put his money where his mouth is and opened a takeaway food truck. Both men are Ballymaloe trained, so the use of top-quality local produce is a given. Suppliers include Bread 41, On the Pig’s Back free range ham, Coolattin cheddar and Ummera Smokehouse products. It’s a pretty truck in Goldenbridge Industrial Estate that is also home to Stillgarden Distillery and Rascals Brewing. There are chairs and two small tables if you feel like tucking into your food while there.

What did we order?

Pictures on Instagram of drool worthy cheese toasties meant that the cheese toastie special was a definite order. We also got an Ummera smoked chicken sandwich, the salad special and a lemonade.

How was the service?

Friendly, as you’d expect. William was there, and James appeared later, accompanied by a film crew for his Fringe Festival “What did you eat this week?” podcast the following day with Seema Pankhania of MOB Kitchen fame. Service took a little bit of time. We were early, there may be a bit of a wait if there’s a queue.

Was the food nice?

The toastie special, burnished gold, had all the delicious melting quality you would expect, the good-quality ham made a real difference and the spicy Korean mayo added a delicious zing. The Ummera smoked chicken sandwich was substantial, there was plenty of fennel slaw and the celery and tarragon worked nicely. The special salad, which is suitable for vegans, included orzo in harissa, confited courgettes, pickled beetroot and an amazing green tahini sauce. The home-made lemonade was refreshing and not too sweet.

What did it cost?

Lunch for three was €31 – On the Pig’s Back cheese toastie special €10, Ummera smoked chicken sandwich €9.50, special salad €7, and lemonade €4.50.

Where does it deliver?

Takeaway or eat there at the small tables for now. Open Thursday to Sunday 10am-3pm.

Would I order it again?

Yes, the food is very good quality, and it fills a real gap in the local market.