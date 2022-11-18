Cop 27: Draft deal published amid stalemate on ‘loss and damage’ funding

Climate activists protest outside the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, during the Cop27 climate conference in Egypt. Photograph: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images

The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the Cop27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days.

The text, which builds on earlier, less formal iterations, did not set out the proposed solution to one of the most contentious issues at the summit, the 'loss and damage' financial arrangements to provide funding to developing countries suffering catastrophic climate events.

Instead it contained place holder text, indicating delegates were still seeking consensus on the matter.

The issue made it on to the formal summit agenda for the first time in what was seen as a breakthrough on a subject that has long divided developed and developing nations.

The overarching deal text, time-stamped at 3.30am reflecting the intensity of the final negotiations, reaffirmed key points in last year’s Cop26 deal in Glasgow and the Paris 2015 agreement on limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The text said the conference: “reaffirms the Paris Agreement temperature goal of holding the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 °C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels.”

The European Union has made a proposal aimed at resolving the loss and damage impasse.

In the early hours of Friday at the summit, European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans unveiled a proposal on behalf of the EU that would see it agree to establishing a loss and damage fund.

Rich countries had been holding out against this key demand, arguing it would take time to establish whether such a fund was needed, and how it would operate.

Mr Timmermans said on Friday morning the EU had listened to the G77 group of developing countries, for whom the establishment of a fund at this summit is a core demand.

Loss and damage refers to the ravages of extreme weather on the physical and social infrastructure of poor countries, and the finance needed for rescue and reconstruction after climate-related disasters.

Mr Timmermans said: “We were reluctant about a fund, it was not our idea to have a fund. My reluctance was because I know from experience it takes time before a fund can be established, and more time before it is filled, whereas we have existing instruments.

“I really believe we could move faster with existing instruments [for climate finance]. But since they [the G77] are so attached to a fund, we have agreed.”

Mr Timmermans added that “clear conditions” would be attached to any fund. It would be geared towards supporting the most vulnerable, with a broad financial donor base contributing to the fund.

The fund would not operate in isolation, but as part of a mosaic of solutions that includes reform of multilateral development banks, for example.

In parallel, the EU wants more ambition on cutting emissions, with stronger provisions on updated national plans for emissions cuts in line with the 1.5-degree target in the Paris Agreement and peaking global emissions by 2025.

“This would have to be a package deal,” Mr Timmermans said.

As he returned to Cop27 in Egypt, United Nations secretary general António Guterres said the relationship between developed and developing countries was breaking down.

There was “clearly a breakdown in trust” between the Global North and Global South, he concluded.

“This is no time for finger pointing. The blame game is a recipe for mutually assured destruction,” Mr Guterres said. “I am here to appeal to all parties to rise to this moment and to the greatest challenge that humanity is facing. The world is watching and has a simple message to all of us: ‘stand and deliver’.”

He underlined the need for “agreed solutions in front of us – to respond to loss and damage, to close the emissions gap, and to deliver on finance”.

After updating Mr Guterres, Cop27 president Sameh Shoukry, who is leading the negotiations, said: “While progress has been achieved on a large number of issues, it is evidently clear that at this late stage of the Cop27 process, there are still a number of issues where progress remains lacking, with persisting divergent views amongst parties.”

Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan, who is leading the EU side on loss and damage, confirmed the lack of progress but believed a meaningful outcome could still be secured.

“It’s frustrating not just on this loss and damage issue ... [but also] the wider failure to close off a lot of what shouldn’t be controversial texts. But we can still do it,” he said at a briefing.

Explaining the EU position, he added: “We want to prioritise, first and foremost, the most vulnerable people on the planet. That’s the critical first principle we need to get right. It has been framed here as a ‘Yes/No, would you agree to a fund?’ But actually the first question is ‘Yes/No, can we support the most vulnerable?’” – additional reporting: Agencies