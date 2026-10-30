Weather

Halloween weather to be mostly dry and bright, says Met Éireann

Rain will clear from the west on Saturday, with a settled and dry start to November expected

A cyclist passes fallen autumn leaves in Dublin's Phoenix Park. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
A cyclist passes fallen autumn leaves in Dublin's Phoenix Park. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
James Cox
Fri Oct 30 2026 - 09:052 MIN READ

The weather will be pleasant for trick or treaters this Halloween, with sunny spells developing after early patchy rain on Saturday.

The eastern half of the country will be dry with sunny spells on Friday, Met Éireann said.

It will be cloudier elsewhere with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle gradually moving in across Atlantic counties.

Rain will linger for a time across Atlantic counties on Saturday but will become patchy in nature, with some late sunny spells developing across the northwest.

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The rest of the day will be dry with sunny spells across much of the midlands, south and east.

The national forecaster warned that damp and misty conditions may develop late on Saturday evening, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Some patchy drizzle is forecast on Sunday morning, but overall it will be dry with sunny spells.

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Moving into November, Met Éireann’s extended forecast predicts high pressure that will bring settled conditions.

The first week of the month is set to be drier than average across Ireland.

Worse conditions are more likely for the second week of November. “Confidence in week 2 is lower,” Met Éireann said.

Rainfall is expected to be slightly above average in the southern half of the country. There will be drier than average conditions across the north and west coasts.

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The forecaster said current indications suggest there will be unsettled conditions in the third week of November. “As a result, there are likely to be spells of wet and windy conditions with an overall signal for wetter than average conditions across the country.”

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James Cox

James Cox

James Cox is a news reporter for The Irish Times