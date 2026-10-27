Environment

Heavy showers, thunder and possibly hail due, and wind warning in place for two counties

Met Éireann expects Tuesday to be cool and blustery with widespread showers in the aftermath of Storms Austen and Boelo

Many of the showers on Tuesday will be heavy and there will be 'isolated thunderstorms and possibly hail', Met Éireann said. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire
Many of the showers on Tuesday will be heavy and there will be 'isolated thunderstorms and possibly hail', Met Éireann said. Photograph: Noel Sweeney/PA Wire
James Cox
Tue Oct 27 2026 - 09:011 MIN READ

Tuesday is set to be generally cool and blustery with widespread showers in the aftermath of Storms Austen and Boelo and a wind warning in place for counties Antrim and Derry.

The UK Met Office has issued a status-yellow wind warning for Antrim and Derry, which will remain in place until 9pm.

Many of the showers on Tuesday will be heavy and there will be “isolated thunderstorms and possibly hail”, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees are forecast.

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Wednesday morning is due to be cloudy, with rain in the north and “well scattered showers” in other areas.

From late morning onwards it will be largely dry with just isolated showers and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees are forecast, “with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds in the morning, decreasing light to moderate and becoming southerly later”.

Thursday is forecast to be cloudy with light patches of rain or drizzle, and w dry and bright conditions are expected on Friday along with more cloudy patches.

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James Cox

James Cox

James Cox is a news reporter for The Irish Times