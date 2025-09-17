Government to ratify landmark high seas treaty to protect the world’s oceans

Climate protesters during the UN Ocean Conference in Nice last June. Photograph: Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images

A long-awaited United Nations high seas treaty, designed to protect oceans that make up the world’s largest ecosystem, is to be ratified by the Government.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris and Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment Darragh O’Brien announced on Wednesday the Government’s decision to support the Agreement on Marine Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction, known as the BBNJ agreement.

It is the first dedicated global treaty on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity of the high seas and the deep seabed. If adopted globally, it is expected to support protective measures over a vast area, including curbs on overfishing and bottom trawling, to restrict deep-sea mining and to help restore marine biodiversity.

The high seas comprise two-thirds of oceans and half the surface area of the planet but fall outside the jurisdiction of any country. By late August, 56 countries had ratified the treaty. It needs 60 to come in to force.

“This historic agreement reinforces the multilateral system and is a major victory for international ocean governance and the protection of the marine environment,” Mr Harris said. “Ireland is fully committed to working alongside our international partners to realise the agreement’s full potential.”

[ Marine protection delays makes ocean restoration more uncertain, warn environment groupsOpens in new window ]

Mr O’Brien said: “Our oceans and marine environment, now more than ever, face growing threats from the impacts of pollution, climate change and human activities. This landmark agreement provides the global community with a strong framework to protect and restore marine biodiversity and achieve globally agreed commitments.”

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s first peatland strategy has been launched in what has been described as a “turning point” for peatland protection and restoration.

The strategy will run to 2040 and has been developed to respond to the challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change.

Stormont’s Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir launched the initiative at the Belfast Hills close to Divis mountain where work is continuing to restore peatland.

Peatlands cover almost 12 per cent of the North and are “our rainforest equivalent”, he said.

“We must embrace their power as a nature-based solution to tackle the nature and climate crisis and improve water quality,” Mr Muir added.

Repairing damaged peatlands also offers “real return on investment and creates good green jobs”.

The strategy has been approved by the Stormont Executive.