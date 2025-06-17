‘Swifts are experiencing a housing crisis’ - appeal to help endangered bird by integrating nests into homes

Swifts are site-faithful, meaning they return to the same nest every year to breed. Photograph: Piotr Rak/BirdWatch Ireland

Birdwatch Ireland has appealed to homeowners to install nest boxes for the endangered swift species.

Surveys are currently identifying and counting existing nests of the bird across the Fingal area of Dublin, as well as in south Galway and west Cavan.

The swift is a summer visitor to Ireland, arriving from Africa each May to breed.

Just over two-thirds (69 per cent) of the breeding population was lost between 1998 and 2023, according to the conservation organisation.

This is due to a loss of nest sites as a result of renovations to buildings, making it difficult for the birds to find alternative spaces.

Swifts, while naturally nesting in holes in trees and cliff crevices, have adapted to urban life by nesting in the crevices of buildings and eaves of houses in towns, villages and cities.

Birdwatch Ireland noted that new-build homes of a higher construction standard leave no gaps for nesting species.

“Essentially, Swifts, like us, are experiencing a housing crisis”.

Swifts are “highly site-faithful birds, meaning they return to the same nest year after year to breed. If the nest site is lost due to renovations, they can find it difficult to find alternative nesting space”.

The organisation has called on people to build nest locations for swifts into their homes using nest boxes and nest bricks, information on which is available through its website.

“Nest boxes are fixed externally, while nest bricks are built into the fabric of the wall and are suitable for new builds or renovations”.

They said that the species does “not leave a mess” and “will not wake you up in the morning”.

Birdwatch Ireland surveyors, alongside experienced volunteers, will also be cataloguing existing nest sites until August, after which swifts will depart for sub-Saharan Africa for the winter. They have appealed for anyone aware of swifts nesting in Cavan, Galway or Fingal to get in touch.