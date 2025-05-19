Angling suspended at two of Ireland’s top fisheries due to high water temperatures 

Ashleigh Falls on the Erriff Fishery in all its splendour. Photograph: Kevin Crowley

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has suspended angling at two of Ireland’s premier angling locations, Moy Fishery in Ballina and Erriff Fishery, due to high water temperatures.

The Co Mayo fisheries were closed at the weekend after “multiple high temperatures were recorded” and they will remain shut until further notice, the IFI said.

The locations are important river stretches for salmon, trout and sea trout, attracting large numbers of anglers, including many from abroad, particularly at this time of the year.

Recent dry and hot weather has caused water temperatures to exceed the 20 degrees threshold in both locations, the IFI added. It said it was guided by scientific advice that indicates “a dramatic increase in angling-related mortalities at temperatures above 20 degrees”.

The fisheries would reopen once water temperatures return to levels where fish will not be thermally stressed. Temperatures offshore of Ireland and in inland rivers and lakes have been at elevated levels in recent years, probably due to climate change.

In warmer temperatures, “anglers should take extra precautions, such as limiting fish exposure to air or avoiding it completely where possible”, it said.

Both fisheries are owned by the State and operated by IFI. Other State-owned fisheries including Galway fishery on the river Corrib are also being monitored and may also be subject to closure.

The IFI urged the public to report any instances of distressed fish, fish kills, illegal fishing, or pollution to the confidential number on 0818-347424. Anglers with bookings affected by the closures will be contacted by the IFI.