Some 2,000 trees planted in grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin in event hosted by President and his wife

A total of 2,000 trees were planted in the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin on Friday in an event hosted by President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina.

The “mini-forest” was planted as part of a community-driven volunteer project that aims to plant 100 million native variety trees throughout Ireland over the next decade. The One Hundred Million Trees Project wants to foster environmental sustainability, create greater biodiversity and combat climate change.

Since the project began two years ago 220,000 trees have been planted across the country. This year the project is planning to plant 550,000 trees across 230 sites.

In a statement President Higgins said he was delighted that “this new mini-forest” has been planted in Áras an Uachtaráin, which “joins a significant number of sustainability measures which we continue to take on the grounds”.

Mr Higgins said the planting of trees was of vital importance in combating climate change and helping to restore the essential biodiversity needed to sustain the planet.

“Grassroots, volunteer-led campaigns such as this can make a very real contribution in combating the stark climate change challenges facing our society, and I congratulate them on the very significant tree planting which they will continue to undertake across the country in the months ahead.”

Richard Mulcahy, who began the One Hundred Million Trees initiative with his brother David and sister Tina, said: “We have caught the public imagination and our success to date comes down to the dedication of our volunteers, our fantastic sponsors, our professional partners and all those communities and individuals who have come forward and offered planting sites throughout the country.

“Our target for 2025 is for an additional 550,000 trees to be planted between now and next April, bringing us to almost three-quarter of a million new native trees planted in total over just three years.”