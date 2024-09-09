‘Sex in public view’, fighting and drug-taking spur residents’ fears over proposed cemetery

Objections were lodged by local residents over plans for a graveyard on the site of the Monaleen pitch-and-putt course, just outside Castletroy in the east of Limerick city. Photograph: Getty

People in the Castletroy area of Limerick have expressed grave concerns over a proposed cemetery development close to their homes, with one local resident suggesting the very notion would give people the “heebie jeebies”.

Fears over living so close to the dead was not the only worry, with others troubled by the possibility of “sex in public view”, as well as bare-knuckle boxing among the gravestones and drug-taking in the dead of night, with no one to police such anti-social behaviour.

Concerns about the environmental impact of the development were also expressed, as were fears about what it would do to house prices in the area. There were also worries about excessive noise and a massive increase in traffic volumes both during and after the construction phase.

The objections were lodged by local residents over plans for a cemetery on the site of the Monaleen pitch-and-putt course, just outside Castletroy in the east of Limerick city.

According to the outline proposal lodged with the local authority last October by Eugene Harrington, the “memorial park with traditional burial gardens, an ash burial area and columbarium walls” would eventually be able to accommodate more than 3,300 burial plots.

If the development goes ahead it will have a “reception plaza [which] will be located central to the site and contain a small building” and will be accessed via the Monaleen Road by pedestrians and cars, with parking spaces “provided inside the main gate as well as at a central parking area next to the central plaza”.

After the initial application was lodged, Limerick City and County Council asked for more information before giving the development the green light last month on the basis that it would be “in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

One person who lodged a forceful objection said that if the development was given the green light it would render their home of many decades valueless, as “no one in their right mind would buy a house knowing that, within [metres] of their home”, people were being buried.

The same complainant suggested it would be unfair to have a cemetery so close to older people, as it could be “too close for comfort, and a constant reminder of their own mortality”.

Fears of the living rather than the dead also featured prominently, with anther objection noting that a cemetery would serve as a magnet for criminal behaviour.

The complaint noted that “any unusual activity or strange behaviour in the area is reported and circulated to all residents”, but opening a cemetery there would allow “strangers to say they are going to the burial ground, thus [negating] the community watch scheme”.