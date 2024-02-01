Thousands of farmers stage protests across country in solidarity with European demonstrations

Thousands of farmers have turned out at protests across the country in a show of solidarity with their counterparts in continental Europe who have been protesting over “oppressive” environmental regulations.

Hundreds of tractors and other large farming vehicles paraded through towns and along motorways all over the country on Thursday evening.

Speaking from Mullingar, Co Westmeath, Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Francie Gorman said it had been a “fantastic turnout”.

“This has been replicated all over the country,” he said.

“What it tells me is that farmers are saying enough is enough. The message is clear. The Government needs to sit down with is and sort out the over regulation which is driving farmers to the wall.”

The series of demonstrations were designed to show solidarity with farmers who are protesting in Germany, France, Belgium and other EU member states.

The move comes as farmers across continental Europe stepped up protests, winning a small concessionary delay on the implementation of further new rules.

European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said that while there was much evidence of the impact of farming on climate change, it was important to listen to farmers and “to avoid the polarisation which is making any good conversation and discussion more difficult”.

Farmers are at a “persistent pain point” that is “driving up the cost of production and squeezing revenues”, Mr Šefčovič said.

Mr Gorman said Irish farmers have been watching the protests across Europe.

“They are just as frustrated by what is happening as farmers in other countries,” he said.

“They feel they are being regulated out of business by Brussels bureaucrats and Department of Agriculture officials who are far removed from the reality of day-to-day farming.

“Irish farmers are pro-EU, but there is mounting frustration about the impact of EU policy on European farmers, and its implementation here in Ireland.”