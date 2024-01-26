Are there toxic chemicals in your drinking water? Full list of areas with ‘elevated levels’ of THMs

The European Court of Justice ruled this week that Ireland failed to protect drinking water from toxic chemicals that have been linked in some studies to cancer.

The ruling found Ireland failed to meet obligations to rid public and private water supplies of trihalomethanes (THMs).

Latest data from the Environmental Protection Agency shows drinking water for nearly 240,000 people across the State currently contains THMs above EU safety levels.

Drinking water in 12 counties are affected. The areas include Limerick city, where 114,764 people are exposed to the toxins; Listowel in Co Kerry, where 14,905 people are exposed; and parts of Kilkenny city, where more than 14,000 people are also exposed.

The full list of areas with elevated levels of THMs and corresponding populations are:

West Clare – Regional Water Supply (New Water Treatment Plant) – Population: 8,702

West Clare – Regional Water Supply (Old Water Treatment Plant) – 3,028

Cork – Mitchelstown North – 2,317

Cork – Castletownbere – 2,328

Donegal – Lettermacaward – 2,266

Donegal – Glenties-Ardara – 3,518

Donegal – Milford – 3,714

Kerry – Aughacasla – 340

Kerry – Cahersiveen – 1,500

Kerry – CaraghLake – 1,866

Kerry – Listowel – 14,905

Kerry – Kilgarvan – 656

Kerry – Lyreacrompane – 2,490

Kilkenny City Radestown – 14,162

Limerick City Environs – 114,764

Longford Central – 17,354

Meath – Drumconrath – 1,151

Meath – Navan 10.360

Offaly – Clare/Ferbane – 7,341

Roscommon – North East Regional – 7,997

Tipperary – Nenagh – 14,483

Tipperary – Thurles – 11,394

Wicklow – Aughrim/Annacurra – 1,583

The Health Service Executive says there is “some evidence that THMs cause cancer in animals” and the chemicals are classified as “possibly carcinogenic” to humans.

However, it stresses: “The benefits of using chlorine to treat our drinking water are much greater than any possible health risk from THMs.”

The concentration of THMs in drinking water varies according to the level of organic matter in the water, the amount of chlorine used to treat the water and the temperature of the water.

The HSE says anyone concerned about THMs in their drinking water supply can lower their exposure by:

Boiling the water for one minute and allowing it to cool before drinking; this will allow the THMs to partially evaporate into the air.

Storing tap water in the refrigerator for 24 hours in an open jug; this will allow the THMs to partially evaporate into the air.

Using activated carbon water filters (including point-of-use filter at the tap or a point-of-entry filter where water enters the house). Filters must be certified by an accredited organisation to remove THMs. If a filter is used it should be properly maintained and changed often because such filters can become sources of bacterial contamination in water, the HSE says.

You could use an alternative source of drinking water, such as bottled water.

The HSE also produces an information leaflet that people can download from its website.