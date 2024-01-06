Bracing weekend in store as clear skies accompany sharp drop in temperatures

Met Éireann said frost and icy patches early in the day would clear to leave mainly dry, bright conditions. Photograph: Bryan O Brien / The Irish Times

Clear skies and a sharp drop in temperatures are ushering in a bracing weekend across Ireland, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster said frost and icy patches early on Saturday, along with any isolated mist or fog patches would clear to leave a mainly dry, bright day “with lots of crisp winter sunshine”, and a few isolated showers in the north and west. It said highest temperatures would be 5 to 8 degrees.

It said apart from some isolated showers, mainly in the north, it would be dry on Saturday night with mostly clear skies. “It will be cold with temperatures generally falling to between minus 3 and zero degrees with widespread frost and some ice.

“Winds will just be light and variable with fog forming, which will become dense in places. So there’ll be some hazardous travelling conditions due to the frost, ice and fog.”

The situation is not set to improve on Sunday morning, with a frosty start foreseen “with some dense fog in places”. The forecaster says it will be a dry day with sunshine in places, “but the fog will be slow to clear and will possibly linger in some parts throughout the day. A cold day with highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, colder where the fog lingers, in just light variable breezes.”

Min overnight temps last night, getting colder tonight with min temps between 0 and -3C forecast🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/DsVJ3BRWup — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 6, 2024

