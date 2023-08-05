Weather: Wind and rainfall warnings in place for much of country

Wind and rainfall warnings are in place on Saturday with unsettled weather conditions to continue into next weekend. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Wind warnings are in place for much of the country until lunchtime on Saturday with gusts of up to 110km/h forecast.

Met Éireann has put the status yellow wind alerts in operation for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Louth, Meath, Dublin and Wicklow.

The forecaster said very strong northwest to north winds, with gusts of up to 110km/h, could lead to falling branches, damage to temporary structures and create difficult road conditions, particularly in coastal areas.

There are also rainfall warnings in place for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath and Wicklow. Met Éireann said this could lead to spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Storm Antoni is expected to bring unseasonably wet and windy conditions and may lead to some disruption on Saturday morning.

In Northern Ireland, there is a yellow rain warning in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.

The weekend forecast says heavy rain will continue over Ulster and much of Leinster on Saturday morning with spot flooding possible.

“It will clear eastwards by noon with brighter weather and scattered showers following,” Met Éireann said. “This afternoon, winds will gradually ease. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees.”

Saturday night is forecast to be drier in many areas with clear spells and a chance of scattered showers.

Sunday is expected to be a brighter day with a mix of sunshine and showers and highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees. Sunday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and just a few showers in the northwest.

“Cloud will thicken in the west and southwest overnight with patchy rain and drizzle developing towards dawn,” Met Éireann said.

Bank holiday Monday is to start off mainly dry but outbreaks of rain starting in the southwest will gradually spread eastwards over the southern half of the country. “There will be drier, brighter intervals further north. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light to moderate southerly winds.”

Further outbreaks of rain and drizzle are expected on Monday night, becoming lighter and patchier as the night goes on. Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy with further rain or drizzle, which will extend further north later with warm, humid conditions following from the south.