Weather warning upgraded to Status Orange for large parts of country as snow and ice expected

Snowfalls in Ballingeary, West Cork, on Wednesday, March 8th, when parts of the county were covered with heavy snow. Met Éireann has issued a Status Yelllow snow and ice weather warning for today. Photograph: Andy Gibson.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for large parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with significant accumulations of snow and ice forecast.

Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Connacht, Longford, Louth, Meath, Westmeath will come under a Status Orange snow and ice warning from 11am until 10am tomorrow.

People there are being advised of further spells of sleet and snow combined with strong east to northeast winds, which could lead to very hazardous road conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility.

Significant accumulations of snow are expected in some areas along with icy conditions, the national forecaster said.

A second Status Orange snow and ice warning will come into effect for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow and Tipperary from 9pm until 10am tomorrow.

Residents are being advised of lying snow and sub-zero temperatures overnight, which could lead to icy stretches.

Limerick and Clare were carpeted in thick snow flurries on Friday morning. The midwest woke up to about an inch of now, but snow showers were expected to ease as the day continued.

Rain, sleet & snow will continue to spread northeastwards to most areas this morning with poor visibility & hazardous road conditions in some parts🌧️🌨️🚗



Afternoon highs of 1 to 5 °C, but significantly milder in southern coastal areas🌡️



Minimum overnight temperatures here⬇️ pic.twitter.com/079Kt6C1Yt — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 9, 2023

A separate Status Yellow warning remains in place for the entire country until midday on Friday, with the national forecaster warning of rain, sleet and snow. The possible impacts of this job are hazardous driving conditions, travel disruption and poor visibility, Met Éireann said.

A woman was rescued from a snowbound Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry, Ireland’s highest mountain, in treacherous conditions early on Thursday morning. The injured woman had fallen and required help and was among a party of six stuck in a gully in the Hags Glen area.

She was safely brought down at 1.30am after an eight-hour operation by members of Kerry Mountain Rescue. Conditions on the mountains are ‘extremely challenging’, the rescuers said.

“This was a long and difficult operation,” spokesman Gerry Christie said. The party had to be brought up to a higher ridge before being led down. It was snowing at the time though not freezing.

Visibility is poor in the south of Kerry county this morning, while in Limerick roads are in a treacherous condition with reports of trucks jackknifing. Ballybunion, Listowel, Athea, Abbeyfeale are worst affected.

The Short Mountain Road from Castlemaine, Co Kerry, remains closed.

Due to ice and snow in rural parts of the county, some TFI Local Link Limerick Clare services were disrupted with cancellations and delays but were due to resume later on Thursday.

Crisis management

The State’s crisis management team for extreme weather held a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss the impacts of the expected snowfall.

The meeting of the Department of Housing group included officials from local authorities, other departments, Met Éireann, and first response organisations. It will hold a second virtual meeting at 11am on Thursday.

Met Éireann spokesperson Gerry Murphy has warned of snow and sleet showers across much of the country today.

Ireland is “in the grip” of a cold snap which will last until the end of the week, he told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

A band of rain which has begun moving northwards across the country has begun falling as sleet and snow as temperatures drop, he explained.

The north midlands, Connacht and Ulster will experience the worst of this weather which will extend across the remainder of the country this evening with “disruptive” snow falls on the east coast tonight. As the band crosses the country there will be improved conditions in the southwest, he added.

“We’ve had reports in Mayo, Kilkenny, Laois, right across the Midlands, some very heavy snow in parts of Limerick and Clare. Now it’s going to continue to move northwards. So this afternoon the northern half of the country mainly gets sleet or snow, while further south there will probably be more rain and sleet,” Mr Murphy said.

“But it’s worth noting that this is really the first half of the story because then this evening and tonight, we will see everything turning back. Snow will then become more widespread across the country.”

Treacherous roads

Mr Murphy said as the snow clears away overnight, a very sharp frost with ice will follow it, meaning the roads will be “quite treacherous” on Friday morning.

“Between the frost overnight, snow and then rain and snow, especially over the eastern half of the country in the morning, certainly tomorrow morning will be quite hazardous on the roads,” he added.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised all road users to prepare for “hazardous” conditions on the roads and reduced visibility.

The RSA said motorists should check local traffic conditions and weather before any journeys during the poor weather.