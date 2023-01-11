Rathlin Island ferry company stops trading

Rathlin Island is popular with tourists and is also known for its colonies of breeding seabirds. Photograph: Paul Faith

The company operating the Rathlin Island ferry has ceased trading.

Rathlin Island Ferry Ltd ran the service on behalf of Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The department said it is looking at contingency arrangements for the transport link.

Ferry crew members have been involved in strike action amid a row over pay.

Rathlin, which is six miles off the coast of Co Antrim, has a permanent population of around 150 people.

It is popular with tourists and is also known for its colonies of breeding seabirds.

“Following several weeks of engagement between the department and Rathlin Island Ferry Limited in relation to matters arising from the contract between them, including the financial position of the ferry company, the department received notification today from the company that it is to cease trading with immediate effect,” said a DfI spokeswoman.

“The department recognises the importance of the ferry service for the local community and has been taking forward work on potential contingency arrangements with the expectation that these could be implemented urgently, and which include seeking to protect the interests of the staff as far as possible.

“It is our plan to provide a further update on these arrangements as soon as possible.”

North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan expressed concern at the development.

“The Rathlin Island ferry provides an essential and vital service and it must be protected,” the Sinn Féin representative said.

“Today’s announcement by RIFL is disappointing but the Department for Infrastructure must act quickly to put in place a contingency plan to ensure the continuity of a ferry service between Rathlin and Ballycastle.

“This solution must protect islanders, those who work on the island and also ferry staff currently working on the ferry.

“I have been in contact with and will continue to engage with the department to help resolve this situation.”

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds in Northern Ireland, which operates on Rathlin Island, described a worrying time for the island community and asked for a solution to be found quickly to restore the transport link.

Director Joanne Sherwood said: “Our main concern today is for the staff at Rathlin Island Ferry Ltd who are now facing uncertainty and losing their jobs.

“It’s a very worrying time for the Rathlin community and we support all efforts to resolve this difficult situation.

“The ferry service is vital for the island community and for all who live and work on the island or rely on it to commute to Ballycastle and beyond.

“A solution must be found quickly to restore the transport link between Ballycastle and Rathlin.” - PA