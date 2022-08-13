Record for hottest August day could be broken for second day in a row

Members of the Quigney, Ball and Jefferies families from Maynooth and Kilcock at Mornington Beach in Co Meath enjoying the fine weather on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson

The record for the hottest August day could be broken for a second day in a row with temperatures up to 32 degrees possible in some areas.

Met Éireann said on Saturday morning it would be another hot and sunny day, although there will be some rain later in the day which could turn heavy and thundery with hail in some parts, particularly around the midlands.

Friday was officially the hottest August day on record with Oak Park in Co Carlow reaching 31.7 degrees. It beat the previous August record of 31.5 degrees which was set in 1995 at the same weather station.

Moore Park in Co Cork also breached the 30 degree mark on Friday where temperatures climbed to 30.5 degrees.

A temperature of 31.7 degrees is about 11.8 degrees above the long-term average in an almost 30-year time frame, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures of up to 32 degrees are “quite possible” in some places on Saturday, Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said.

A status yellow high temperature warning for the entire country remains in place until 6am on Monday to take conditions through Sunday night into account. Temperatures are expected to recede next week.

Met Éireann warned people to be conscious of the risks of heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable of the population, the high solar UV index, and water related incidents.

Saturday night will be warm with temperatures staying above 14 to 19 degrees. Most areas will be dry with clear spells but a few showers possibly continuing for a time early in the night in Ulster and Connacht and some of these may be heavy. Winds will be light and variable and patches of mist and fog will develop.

Sunday will be another hot day with temperatures reaching 25 to 30 degrees, although it will not be as hot in the north and northwest. Most parts of the country will be dry and sunny during the morning but there will be a few showers in northern areas, possibly heavy.

Throughout the course of the afternoon and evening, scattered heavy and thundery showers will develop across the country with some hail. Slow-moving downpours are possible, causing spot flooding. Winds will be light and variable.

The public has been asked to continue conserving water to help ensure critical supplies can be maintained over the coming weeks.

Irish Water said on Friday that 32 of its water supplies were in drought, with dozens more in potential drought. Its National Incident Management Team met to discuss the “escalating” situation.

With public safety at risk due to the extreme weather conditions, the National Parks and Wildlife Service has asked people to be aware of potential causes of fire and said recent hot weather had led to “increased fire activity” linked to public recreation activities.