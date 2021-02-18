You’re a large-brained scheming dreamer with a sense of justice: What it means to be human
Unthinkable: Speciesism, which puts humans above nature, may be the last acceptable prejudice
‘It’s sobering to consider that in a parallel history the world might have looked more like a planet of the apes.’ File image: Sebastian Willnow/AFP/Getty
You animal! Ape! Your ancestors had sex with Neanderthals!
The Unthinkable philosophy column opens today with a crude test of speciesism. Why would you be insulted by the opening remarks – unless you felt humans were somehow a cut above nature?