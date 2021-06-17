Would you vote for a philosopher to become taoiseach?

Could a philosopher ever be elected to lead a government? Emmanuel Macron studied under the French phenomenologist Paul Ricoeur and Barack Obama had a grá for political theory, but a pure intellectual would surely find the murky business of political compromise too much to bear.

Perhaps Socrates was right in portraying philosophy as incompatible with democracy. After all, philosophers don’t try to appeal to the listener’s desires. Rather they question those desires and try to undermine fixed opinions or prejudices. Risky stuff for someone seeking a vote.