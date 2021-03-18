Why are people so sensitive about cultural appropriation?
Unthinkable: Why Tolü Makay can sing The Saw Doctors, but a rich playboy should not perform Amanda Gorman
Lipika Pelham: “A queer person assumed to be straight or a light-skinned bi-racial person assumed to be white will go along with his mislabelling, to gain social freedom . . . while internalising a deep sense of indignity and self-loathing.”
Recent controversy over who exactly is entitled to translate the work of American poet Amanda Gorman has left many people scratching their heads.
Writer Marieke Lucas Rijneveld who had been booked for the Dutch translation resigned from the job following criticism that a black writer was not chosen. This was despite the fact that Rijneveld had been picked by Gorman herself, though seemingly none of the Netherlands’ black spoken word poets was presented as an option.