TV guide: the best new shows to watch, starting tonight

Pick of the week

Health Hysteria: Are Women Being Gaslit?

Monday, Virgin Media One, 9pm

It took broadcaster Katja Mia 14 years to get a diagnosis of endometriosis after suffering from debilitating and painful periods since her early teens. In this documentary, she draws on her own medical history and speaks to other women about conditions like premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), discovering the challenges they faced while searching for answers about their health. With research from Laya Healthcare’s Gender Health Gap report finding that more than half of women aged 25-44 have felt dismissed while discussing health concerns, this documentary is certainly timely. Mia travels across Ireland and even to Greece to speak to women seeking diagnosis and treatment of conditions like PMDD, ADHD and endometriosis, while looking at gaps in treatment and how the internet can lead to the spread of health misinformation. Then she visits researchers at University College Cork (UCC) who are investigating medical dismissal and symptom invalidation. It’s sure to be a series of serious interest to anyone who has been looking for answers to health issues, or who has felt stonewalled on their journey.

Highlights

Ceol 1798

Sunday, TG4, 9pm

Musician John Spillane in Ceol 1798, which explores the song traditions associated with the 1798 Rebellion, Sunday, TG4, 9pm

The 1798 Rebellion was organised by the Society of United Irishmen under the leadership of Theobald Wolfe Tone, aiming to free Ireland of British rule. Facing each other were Wolfe Tone’s supporters – radical Presbyterians and Catholics among them – and the British Army, the Yeomen and militias. This was a huge moment for Irish political history, and as this documentary explores, it was an important time for Irish musical tradition too. Ceol 1798 looks at the song traditions associated with the rebellion, using live performances, expert commentary and historical reflection to bring this time to life. Described as a “hybrid musical documentary series”, Ceol 1798 illuminates this period using song and spoken word, including unionist and yeomanry songs which are rarely explored on screen.

Imperfect Days

Monday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A documentary on living with diabetes, Imperfect Days, airs on Monday, RTÉ One, 8.30pm

After last week’s documentary on cardiac issues comes this new short documentary about diabetes. In particular, it looks at how clinical trials are transforming healthcare for people living with the condition. We learn about this through meeting Carmel McDonagh, Tony Marshall and Faye Burke, who share their personal experiences of managing diabetes and participating in such trials. Also featuring on the programme are leading researchers and clinicians like Prof Fidelma Dunne, director of the Institute for Clinical Trials at University of Galway; Prof Seamus Sreenan; Prof Matt Griffin; and Dr Christine Newman. The documentary was filmed in Dublin and Galway, and looks at the day-to-day realities of living with diabetes, as well as how clinical trials (in areas including gestational diabetes and cardiovascular disease) are contributing to progress in both research and care.

Aberfan: The Village that Fought Back

Monday, BBC Two, 9pm

The fallen coal tip as pictured in Aberfan: The Village That Fought Back, Monday, BBC Two, 9pm

Many will either know of or remember the shocking disaster that occurred on October 21st, 1966, in Aberfan, a tiny mining village in south Wales. On an ordinary day, a colliery spoil tip slid down the mountain above Aberfan in seconds, engulfing Pantglas Junior School and a row of houses in its path. Devastatingly, it led to the deaths of 144 people, among them 116 children. This new documentary doesn’t just look at the tragedy in Aberfan, but at the aftermath, when survivors and bereaved families appealed to authorities and the National Coal Board for the other tips above Aberfan to be removed to stave off another incident. Rather than being met with support, they had to fight for common sense to prevail. Members of the community tell their story here and explain the fight for justice on the 60th anniversary of the incident.

John le Carré: A New Life

Wednesday, Sky Arts, 9pm

David Cornwall, aka John Le Carré, in John Le Carré: A New Life, Wednesday, Sky Arts, 9pm

Fans of the gamechanging spy fiction author John le Carré will be happy to hear about this new documentary, which looks at the man behind the pseudonym, David Cornwell. Fans and newcomers alike will learn about how he drew on his own childhood and a career in British intelligence to transform the spy genre through his creation of the fictional MI6 officer George Smiley. We’ll learn about the author of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and his 60-year career thanks to contributions from his biographer Adam Sisman, Prof Dinah Birch and Prof Christopher Andrew. It’s a good time to swot up before the BBC series Legacy of Spies drops, starring Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) as Smiley.

It Gets Worse

Thursday, Channel 4, 10.05pm & 10.35pm

You might not know the name Leo Reich just yet, but you might have already seen the Gen Z comedian in Lena Dunham’s Netflix series Too Much, or his debut comedy special Literally Who Cares?! The 28-year-old has spent the past four years developing this sitcom for Channel 4, and says “this is a show for everyone who is, has been or will be a delusional and irritating 24-year-old”. Well, a lot of us will resonate with that one. It focuses on best friends Ethan (Reich), Sam (Olive Gray) and Abi (Emily Fairn), who met at university and are now figuring out life in their late 20s after being kicked out of their flat by their landlord. The cast includes our own Andrew Scott, Dunham (who plays Abi’s boss), Amelia Dimoldenberg (of YouTube series Chicken Shop Date) and is narrated by the author Zadie Smith. Sounds like Pulling-meets-Adults, with a contemporary British twist.

A Course Called Ireland

Friday, BBC One Northern Ireland, 10.40pm

Bill Murray and pals head to the golf courses of Ireland in A Course Called Ireland, BBC One Northern Ireland, Friday at 10.40pm

Bill Murray is a Hollywood celebrity, but he’s not someone we see on the screen that often. So what’s he up to now, and why has he decided to make a show about Ireland? Well, it’s an intriguing one: in true Murray madcap style, he’s decided to combine a search for his Irish roots with his love for golf. In the first episode, he heads to Kinsale and meets up with friend and golf writer Tom Coyne, who’s by his side throughout. He keeps some interesting company on his trip – future episodes include encounters with celebs like Chris O’Dowd, Joanne McNally and Jason Kelce. The six-part series is being described as a “wildly original and unpredictable road trip”. We know that with Murray at the helm, things are certainly not going to be straightforward, but they should at least be entertaining.

Streaming

The Terminal List

From Wednesday, October 21st, Prime Video

Navy Seal James Reece has some very particular skills, which he demonstrated to devastating effect in the first series of the military thriller based on the bestselling novels by Jack Carr. One of those skills was a talent for uncovering conspiracies that run to the highest level of government, then killing everyone involved. Chris Pratt returns as Reece. Having avenged the deaths of his family and his combat team, he’s given a chance to come in from the cold with a presidential pardon. All Reece has to do is foil a global conspiracy that stretches from the steppes of Russia to the mountains of Virginia. Soon he’s back in combat mode with a crack team, but they might need bigger guns – and cojones – for this job. – Kevin Courtney

Nobody Wants This

From Thursday, October 22nd, Netflix

When Noah met Joanne, they probably didn’t think their relationship would go all the way to a third series. But here they are, still mismatched and still in love, in this couples comedy starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody that explores what happens when a sex podcaster and a rabbi find they’ve more in common than either of them expected. In series two, Joanne contemplated converting to Judaism, but Noah didn’t want her to convert just for him. As the new series opens, they’re not only still together but also planning to move in together, which will bring a whole new set of challenges for Joanne and Noah. – Kevin Courtney