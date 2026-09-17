RTÉ confirms it will not take part in or broadcast Eurovision 2027

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest was overshadowed by five countries, including Ireland, boycotting the event. Photograph: Getty Images

Ireland will not participate in the 2027 Eurovision Song Contest in Bulgaria, RTÉ has confirmed.

RTÉ also said it would not broadcast the competition, stating it “cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis”.

Next year’s contest will take place in Burgas, Bulgaria, with the final being held at the Arena Burgas on May 15th.

Ireland was one of ⁠five countries to not take ‌part ‌in ​the 2026 edition in protest over Israel’s participation, with ⁠Iceland, the Netherlands, ​Slovenia and Spain. ​Dutch public broadcaster AvroTros last month ‌said it would boycott ​again in 2027.

“RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation cannot be justified given the appalling and ongoing loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put the lives of so many civilians at risk,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

“RTÉ also remains deeply concerned by the continued denial of independent access to international journalists to the territory.”

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We regret that RTÉ will not be participating in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, but we fully respect their decision and recognise the huge contribution they have made to the contest. They remain a valued part of our family and will be missed.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is at its best when broadcasters and their artists from different countries come together to share music, celebrate creativity and create connections between audiences.

“That power to bring people together is at the heart of what makes the contest so special, and is even more important now in an increasingly difficult and divided world.

“All broadcasters decide on an annual basis to participate in the following year’s contest. We will remain in dialogue with RTÉ and hope to welcome them back to the Contest in the future.” - PA/Reuters