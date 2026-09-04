Mr Moonlight: RTÉ announces new drama based on Patrick Quirke murder trial

Bobby Ryan is portrayed by Brendan Coyle in The Murder of Mr Moonlight. Photography credit: Peter Marley

RTÉ has announced a new TV drama, The Murder of Mr Moonlight, based on the Patrick Quirke trial, which will air in 2027.

In one of the longest murder cases in the history of the state, Tipperary farmer Patrick Quirke was convicted of killing DJ Bobby “Mr Moonlight” Ryan in 2011.

It was not until April 2013 that Ryan’s body was discovered and May 2019 that Quirke was convicted of the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bobby Ryan will be portrayed by Brendan Coyle, of Mr Bates in Downton Abbey fame, while Owen McDonnell, known for his work in Killing Eve and Bad Sisters, will play Patrick Quirke.

Fair City’s Sinéad Keenan will take on the role of Mary Lowry, who had an affair with her late husband’s brother-in-law Patrick Quirke beginning in 2008. In 2010, she began a relationship with Bobby Ryan.

It was reported in The Irish Times on the conclusion of the trial in 2019 that, “Mary Lowry and her family often seemed to feature more highly in the trial than Quirke or Bobby Ryan”.

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The five-part series, to air on RTÉ One, was written by Malcolm Campbell, Meadhbh McHugh and Paul Howard, and is based on Catherine Fegan’s book The Murder of Mr Moonlight alongside research and interviews.

The series will be directed by Smother director Dathaí Keane and Rachel Carey of Obituary and The Hardacres.

David Crean, head of drama at RTÉ and executive producer on The Murder of Mr Moonlight said the series was “directed with real sensitivity by Dathaí Keane and Rachel Carey”.

Also joining The Murder of Mr Moonlight line-up is Say Nothing’s Hazel Doupe as Ryan’s daughter, Michelle Ryan, and Carolyn Bracken as Quirke’s wife Imelda.

Speaking on the upcoming series, screenwriter Malcolm Campbell said: “Our responsibility has been to approach the process with care, sensitivity and rigorous research, while exploring the relationships and circumstances that made this case so compelling.”

The Murder of Mr Moonlight is produced by Conker Pictures and Samson Films for RTÉ, in association with the BBC, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and Coimisiún na Meán, with Banijay Rights handling international distribution.

Kim Varvell and Tommy Bulfin of Conker Pictures, who are executive producers, said: “This drama intends to give a voice back to Bobby and his family.

“At the heart of the story is Bobby Ryan, whose life was tragically cut short. However, even after his death his story was overshadowed by the media’s fascination with Pat Quirke and his former lover Mary Lowry.”

The producers said they “have sought to create a drama that is thoughtful, balanced and respectful to everyone portrayed”.

“We hope the series honours his [Bobby Ryan’s] memory by ensuring he is remembered not simply as the victim of an extraordinary case, but as a father, grandfather, friend and much-loved member of his community.”

No broadcast date for The Murder of Mr Moonlight has been announced yet, although RTÉ said transmission details will be announced in due course.