Nicolas Cage’s new TV series is terrific fun. Why have you probably not even heard of it?

Few genres so readily present themselves for pastiche as noir, and few are so freighted with tropes that can feel, in the wrong hands, like perfunctory box-ticking on a tired checklist. There’s the laconic, hard-drinking detective; the haunting, lounge-singing femme fatale; the crooked cops and the dapper gangsters; all speaking their rat-a-tat dialogue on darkened streets and in smoke-striped speakeasies.

Plugging this format into an already complex superhero universe may therefore seem a big ask, but it’s one that Spider-Noir (Prime Video) seems intent on answering – and, for the most part, does very well indeed.

You’d be forgiven for thinking this a direct, live-action spin-off from Sony’s hugely successful Spider-Verse animated films, as it features Nicolas Cage resuming his voice role from that series.

But Spider-Noir introduces its title character not as the noir-themed Peter Parker he portrays in those movies but as the private dick Ben Reilly (himself a storied character from the Spider-Man comics, whose alias is the Scarlet Spider; I promise I won’t go any further with backstory than that).

Reilly was once a crimefighter named the Spider – very much not Spider-Man – but he hung up his mask five years ago, after the demise of his former wife, whose death has spurred his retirement and generated a seemingly unceasing torrent of two-second flashbacks for viewers to repeatedly savour.

It’s not immediately clear how many of Spider-Man’s typical suite of powers have been ported over to Cage’s irascible, gruff Ben Reilly. He appears to produce webs organically but also seems content to ascend fire escapes on foot rather than using the sticky skin with which the web-slinger is traditionally endowed.

His spidey sense is present, if mostly indistinguishable from a periodic migraine, but his strength and stamina seem a good deal reduced from past Spider-Mans (Spider-Men?). All of these quibbles could, of course, be explained away by the fact that we’ve never seen a 62-year-old man play this character before, so maybe that’s just where Spider-Man gets to in his dotage.

It’s an unintended consequence of comic-book world-building that such discrepancies – Reilly v Parker, Spider v Spider-Man – are not immediately identifiable as either plot points to be explained in due course or as muddles owing to rights disputes, but it makes little difference to a series with so much silly charm.

Cage brings his trademark brand of hangdog weirdness to a premise that is, effectively, a $150 million (€130 million) Saturday Night Live skit. Brendan Gleeson is in fine, scenery-chewing form as Finn Byrne, aka Silvermane, an organised-crime boss with a thick pocketbook and an even thicker Dublin accent, who pursues, and then hires, Reilly as the emergence of superpowered individuals strikes fear among New York’s criminal underworld.

Brendan Gleeson and Jack Huston in Spider-Noir. Photograph: Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

The entire show is captured with the silver-tinged softness of 1940s cinema, and available to watch either in full colour or – in the only acceptable version – “authentic black and white”. The result is an unexpectedly handsome hoot.

Spider-Noir is, in short, terrific fun. As a noir, it’s hardly Hammett or Chandler, but it acquits itself as something above a pastiche, filled with winning lines and pulpy twists and turns. Its dialogue is better than it has any right to be, and the tone of the show is pitched perfectly to suit Cage’s impressive – one might say needless – commitment to the bit.

And while making a noir Spider-Man may seem a little like putting a hat on a hat – or a trilby on a cowl, if you wish – it more than justifies its existence through sheer force of charm.

Perhaps more mysterious than Spider-Noir’s enjoyable, if thinly drawn, plot is the sense that it appears to have come and gone without a trace.

To put it more bluntly: a live-action, black-and-white TV series starring Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man was released three weeks ago and has failed to generate the slightest bit of organic interest or commentary from a public for whom that combination would have been cultural catnip just 10 years ago.

Something in the ether has changed in the decade since, and this series provides a fascinating glimpse into what.

Nicolas Cage commits to the bit in Spider-Noir. Photograph: Aaron Epstein/Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

To begin with, Spider-Noir is a weird artefact even within the prolix web – my apologies – of Marvel IP. Like all those that have “Spider” in their name, it’s a Sony joint, owing to a rights imbroglio that nearly shuttered Marvel a quarter of a century ago.

The short version is this: after the comics bubble burst in the mid-1990s, Marvel was in such dire financial straits that it sold off each of its most successful characters to major studios. Fox got Fantastic Four and X-Men. Universal got Hulk. And Sony got Spider-Man, the jewel in Marvel’s crown.

The deal also gave it his rogue’s gallery of ancillary characters and villains, so if you’ve ever wondered how Venom, Morbius, Madame Web or Kraven The Hunter got their increasingly diminishing cinematic outings beyond the MCU, that’s the answer.

Sony still owns Spider-Man in animation, but the rights to his live-action persona were renegotiated in time for the first Tom Holland appearance within the mainline Marvel universe. (Indeed, the title of his first solo film, Homecoming, is a nod to this return to the fold, making it perhaps the first blockbuster movie to be named in honour of an intracorporate rights dispute.)

Since selling off its most beloved characters, Marvel began making its own films, the success of which we needn’t reiterate here, except to remark that one astonishing facet of the MCU’s success is that it was carried off almost entirely with the B-tier characters that Marvel hadn’t sold off elsewhere (plus the Incredible Hulk, whose rights it clawed back).

To put it another way, making $7 billion from your first 10 movies as a studio is no small achievement. To do so without access to three of the four most valuable properties you’re famous for is a mind-boggling one. Now, nearly two decades later, the bloom is off the rose. Ballooning budgets, shrinking box office and a general sense of superhero fatigue have combined to make Marvel stories a less saleable property than they once were.

Nicolas Cage and Karen Rodriguez in a scene from Prime Video’s Spider-Noir. Photograph: Prime Video

It’s just that I can’t help thinking Marvel’s downturn is only part of the story. Those of us who’ve never quite understood the economics behind streaming platforms are beginning to wonder if the industry is slowly catching up with our point of view.

The usual canard – that shows like this spur growth and so raise revenue from subscriptions and advertising – is belied by the fact that growth is slowing as budgets balloon. If the purported $150 million cost of Spider-Noir’s first season is correct – earlier reports that it cost $400 million seem erroneous – then this is a TV programme that cost more per episode than late-stage Game of Thrones.

It’s also a TV programme that’s really quite good but that landed with a whimper, on a streaming platform that doesn’t seem to know or care if, or why, people are watching.

Spider-Noir is, in a sense, one of the best new TV shows of the year. It’s just that the year in question is 2016. It’s not clear if there’s any way of going back, and it seems increasingly likely that, soon, even the money men are going to work this out.