Jeremy Clarkson reveals ‘aggressive’ cancer diagnosis

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The former Top Gear host shared the news in the latest episodes of the fifth season of his series Clarkson’s Farm, saying the disease was “aggressive” but had been discovered early.

“I’ve got cancer,” Clarkson told farm manager Kaleb Cooper and land agent Charlie Ireland during discussions about harvest planning.

The TV presenter said he expected to be “fine” but would be out of action “for a while”.

Speaking from a hospital bed at the end of the season finale, Clarkson revealed he had experienced complications during treatment.

“We started season five with me in a hospital bed and here we are at the end of season five and I’m back in a hospital bed,” he said.

The 66-year-old reflected on the future of the show.

“What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I’ll see you for season six, and if it isn’t, I won’t,” he said.

“Take care, everyone.”

In a post on Instagram before the episodes’ release Clarkson told followers he had “some sombre news”.

He said: “Sombre news, Clarkson’s Farm, ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming, and cheerful, but two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are, they’re none of those things really.

“They’re a difficult watch, they’re really, really difficult.”

The diagnosis comes almost two years after Clarkson underwent a heart procedure.

Clarkson’s Farm follows the long-time television presenter and his crew as they navigate the challenges of running Diddly Squat Farm near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

[ Clarkson’s Farm season five on Prime: A cuddly Jeremy Clarkson? On Diddly Squat farm, pigs truly do flyOpens in new window ]

Since deciding to run his farm in 2019 and subsequently launching his popular reality series, Clarkson has become a vocal supporter of farmers and attended a protest in London against the Government’s move to introduce inheritance tax on farmland in November 2024.

The sixth series of the show is due to air in 2027. - PA