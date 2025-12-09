Siobhán McSweeney wants to see Bono and Enya on an Irish version of Celebrity Traitors

Derry Girls actor Siobhán McSweeney has said she wants to see U2 frontman Bono and singer Enya take part in an Irish version of The Celebrity Traitors.

The 45-year-old, who hosts Traitors Ireland, said she thought Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, would make a good traitor as “you couldn’t see a thing behind the glasses”.

Asked about a potential Irish version of The Celebrity Traitors on ITV’s Good Morning Britain she said: “In Ireland, well, I’d get Enya, I’d get Bono.

“I think Bono, I might give him a call when I leave here now, I need to return a few texts, he’s very, very needy.

“But it’s amazing how the format just keeps working internationally, it’s great.”

Speaking of the show’s celebrity edition, she added: “I mean the celeb version here [in the UK] was just so extraordinary, it was huge, it really punched the format to its next stage.”

She went on to say the programme had gone down “so, so well” in Ireland.

Speaking about how the show had revived the spectacle of live television, McSweeney added: “I still do it, I get a takeaway on a Sunday night, and it becomes sort of then television.

“And with Traitors, all the young people were like, what are these commercial breaks?, because they hadn’t been seeing them, because they’re not watching live television.

“Live television is where it’s at, kids.”

McSweeney hosted the first series of The Traitors Ireland on RTÉ One earlier this year, which saw faithfuls Kelley Higgins, Oyin Adeyemi and Vanessa Ogbonna take home the prize pot, beating traitor Ben Donohue.

She has also appeared in BBC comedy Amandaland as Della Fry, and hosted The Great Pottery Throw Down. – PA