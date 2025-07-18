Liveline contenders: ‘Crazy levels of speculation’ about who will step in to replace Joe Duffy

The departure of Joe Duffy from RTÉ late last month could serve as a catalyst for a reimagining of the Liveline brand and even lead to an overhaul of the national broadcaster’s afternoon schedule, according to sources within the station.

The leading contenders to take over from Joe Duffy as the full-time presenter of Liveline were all tight-lipped yesterday as to whether they are still in the running for one of the most high-profile and highly paid roles in Irish broadcasting.

An RTÉ spokeswoman declined to be drawn on exactly when Duffy’s successor will be announced, only confirming that the recruitment process is ongoing, with no announcement likely until the autumn.

The Irish Times understands that senior management are actively considering a major reboot of the Liveline brand, rather than simply slotting in a replacement presenter.

A shake-up of the afternoon schedule is possible, although there has been no confirmation that it is a done deal. Talk of any big changes to the line-up is purely speculative.

Katie Hannon, who has served as Duffy’s most regular stand-in over recent years and has had high-profile full-time roles across television and radio, remains the front-runner to take over.

Her Monday night television show Upfront was recently cancelled by RTÉ – a move which led to speculation that it would free her to take on Liveline in a permanent capacity.

However, when making the announcement about the show’s cancellation, the broadcaster played down the timing, saying it was connected to a change in strategy and well-publicised financial pressures, and nothing to do with the departure of Duffy.

Philip Boucher Hayes, the host of Countrywide who is very highly regarded by senior executives in Montrose, has had a range of high-profile roles on radio and television over the last two decades. He has also been a regular substitute Liveline presenter over recent years.

Colm Ó Mongáin is also said to be in serious contention for the hot seat. Boucher Hayes has already presented the programme for two weeks this summer, while Ó Mongáin has been the stand-in this week.

Another candidate being talked about in at least some quarters is the current host of the 9am-10am slot, Oliver Callan, although he is a fairly recent arrival at radio centre. He is performing very strongly in his current slot.

None of these four responded to queries from The Irish Times yesterday.

“RTÉ will run a process over the coming months to appoint Joe’s successor, with an announcement expected in the autumn,” was all a spokeswoman for the broadcaster would say.

Other contenders in the frame amid what one RTÉ insider described as “crazy levels of speculation” include the two Drivetime presenters, Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra, while the bookies have also suggested former Today FM presenter Dermot Whelan as a long-shot for the role.

Whoever does take on the job will be paid significantly less than Duffy, who, until his departure at the end of last month, was the highest earner at the national broadcaster.

Figures released last year showed he earned €351,000 for his work there, significantly ahead of the next-best-paid broadcaster Claire Byrne, who was said to have earned about €280,000.

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst, who earns €250,000, has made it clear that he will establish a salary ceiling at the organisation at the €250,000 level.